Celebrate Diwali at a Free Bowers Museum Festival

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dance performances, a chance to make textile prints, traditional Indian desserts to sample, and an interactive yoga demonstration

Free; no reservation necessary

Looking ahead, embracing tomorrow, finding a fresh start into a hope-filled future?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Diwali is an epic celebration of starting anew, a multi-day, joy-laden event that's "celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world" in an effervescent and important act of welcoming "light over darkness."

These uplifting and timeless tenets can be seen in every Diwali dance performance, memorable meal shared, flower-laden decoration, and spirited music show.

The Bowers Museum will share these vibrant values, and the eternal excitement of "new beginnings," at a free festival on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Percussive sounds are in the event's spotlight courtesy of the tabla, and fans of the twin drums can savor a few shows throughout the day. The four-hour festivity will also feature a number of dance performances, including several that pay thrilling tribute to the world of Bollywood.

The Indian Dance Training Center will also present a trio of dances during the day, with the first one scheduled for noon.

And the cheery chance to snack on samples of traditional Indian confections? That's also on the busy schedule, as well as an art project focusing on beautiful Indian textile prints.

Visitors will also learn about diyas, and get the rare opportunity to make one of these little lamps, an enduring symbol of Diwali's luminosity, at an art station.

All of the art projects, performances, and treats will be enjoyed outside at the museum's Key Courtyard.

May the Festival of Lights glimmer brightly, bringing happiness and prosperity to all, and a delightful day of dance, music, sweets, and creativity at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.