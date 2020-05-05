Cinco Specials Make for a Tasty Tuesday

What to Know Miguel's Jr. has bean and cheese burritos for $1.99 for Cinco de Mayo

You can also get a bean, rice and cheese burrito for that price

Look for meal deals and kits from Chicas Tacos and QDOBA

Maybe you have a pitcher of margaritas in the refrigerator, or your favorite flavor of Jarritos, or something that's going to keep you cool on what is sure to be a very sunny Cinco de Mayo in Southern California.

Now? You need the food part, to complete that holiday vibe.

Many restaurants throughout the region are open for takeout and/or delivery, meaning you can have your guacamole, your carnitas, your fajitas, and your horchata, too.

Mmm, horchata really would hit the spot on a day when temperatures will dance into the mid-90s.

A number of spots around town have taco kits and take-home margarita specials, but there are a few money-savers, including the Miguel's Jr. burrito, which will be $1.99, all day long.

Inside the rolled-up tortilla?

You can go with bean & cheese, or opt for the bean, cheese, and rice. Whichever option you lean toward, you'll only shell out a couple of bucks. (Nope, "shell" wasn't a taco pun, though a crispy taco shell is lovely now and then, in addition to those sought-after soft tortillas.)

If you're looking for a good amount of food for a quartet of Cinco celebrators, consider the Cinco de Mayo Taco Fiesta Box from Chicas Tacos. It's $45, it'll feed three to four people, and it includes eight build-your-own tacos.

Filling, delicious, and ready to be garnished with a line-up of included toppings, including queso fresco.

Something nice? You can go "Impossible" with that order, if you choose.

And QDOBA has a couple of caliente deals in the works, including a Burrito Meal Deal for just under ten bucks (there's a sweet treat involved, in addition to the hearty main) and a fixings-filled Family Meal Deal that starts at $34.95.