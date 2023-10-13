Corgi competitors, sign-ups are now open for some sweet beach showdowns

What to Know Corgi Beach Day romps on Oct. 28 at Huntington Dog Beach

Hundreds of Corgis and other dogs attend the free and festive event

Registration for the Fetch Fanatic Challenge and Bobbin for Halloweenies is now open

There's a good reason that "Corgi" sounds so much like the word "incorrigible": These sassy canines want what they want, as any dog devotee will tell you with wry pride.

It's one of the reasons we adore these squat-of-leg, big-of-heart hounds so much: They have personalities that are both large and in charge, and if they are eager to do something, well, that something will most definitely be done.

And if your Corgi wants to take part in some of the most popular activities at Corgi Beach Day, which happens to be one of the largest and best-known Corgi meet-ups on the planet, you'd just hate to tell him he can't join.

This is why you'll want to sign up, as quickly as a small dog leaps to bite a bacon-flavored bubble, for registration for two cute competitions just opened.

True, Corgi Beach Day is still several days out — it is romping at Huntington Dog Beach on Saturday, Oct. 28 — but sign-ups have begun for both the Fetch Fanatic Challenge and Bobbin for Halloweenies.

The themes of both showdowns are oh-so-explanatory. If your little one loves to chase toys, the first contest could be for her.

And what Corgi doesn't like a weenie as a tasty treat?

Answer: Every Corgi in existence, we'll guess, is fully committed to the mouthwatering enjoyment of snack sausages.

Even if you can't get your cutie into these contests, the day-long festival, which is helmed by the So Cal Corgi Nation, is a beachy blast, with several upbeat activities on the roster.

Including, oh yes, a Corgi Kissing Booth. Food trucks, a pet-focused marketplace, giveaways, and more uplifting offerings/events are part of the sun-filled frolic.

The theme of the fall 2023 sand-tacular? Why it is "Howl-O-Ween," of course, so plan on plenty of eye-catching costumes on both pups — non-Corgi dogs are invited — and people.