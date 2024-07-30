Culver City's free ‘Summer Sunset Concert Series' is a musical gift

What to Know Summer Sunset Concert Series

Thursdays at 7 p.m. through August at the Culver Steps in Town Plaza

Aug. 1 is devoted to a vibrant "Latin Music Showcase"; check out the schedule for more upcoming shows

If you're going to truly summer the way you want to summer, here's a hot headline you probably are already well aware of: The most sizzling season is winding down.

Well, not winding-down winding down; the autumnal equinox is still several weeks away. But August is the last full month that is solely summerized, meaning you'll want to find your festive outdoor go-outs pronto.

Festive and free, that is. Luckily, Southern California is home to several alfresco concert series that require A) no ticket and B) no payment, including the Summer Sunset Concert Series, that family-fun Culver City gem.

Let's add a C) to that list: no reservation is required. Simply show up at the Culver Steps in Town Plaza at 7 p.m. on a Thursday, any Thursday in August, and savor a summer scene that's both easy and breezy.

Coming up over the next five Thursdays?

A Latin Music Showcase is up on Aug. 1, a Local Party featuring rock and pop is the Aug. 8 bash, World Music Discovery will travel the globe Aug. 15, Afro Cuban is the theme for the Aug. 22 show, and a ROCKnSOUL Party with Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas closes out the month, and series, Aug. 29.

"Seating is limited," do keep in mind. Show with a picnic blanket if you like or small chair.

And dining in the area? There are so many excellent restaurants nearby, so be sure to arrive well ahead of the show you've chosen.

Or should we say "shows": August is nearly here, meaning we'll need to enjoy all of the complimentary concerts we can while we can.