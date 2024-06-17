Feels like summer: Join a ‘Hometown Hangout' at this Culver City hotel

What to Know The Shay's "Hometown Hangout" series; the monthly pop-ups invite people to visit the hotel's lobby for DJ tunes, shopping, sips, and snacks

Free entry; Wednesday, June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m.; future dates are listed on this site

The June event will feature sustainable jewelry pieces from Chocolate & Steel and other goodies, from spa goods to vintage-inspired wearables

Summer is most definitely at the door, which means we're craving more light-of-spirit, easy-of-breezy, no-fuss-no-muss social opportunities.

Such unencumbered experiences can arrive unexpectedly, but knowing where to look for them is key.

Culver City has long been one of Southern California's summer-iest destinations, and finding a street fair or a lovely, laidback event during the warmer months doesn't require heaps of effort.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Look to The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel, which is the home to the "Hometown Hangout" series. The series features monthly events in the hotel's lobby, gatherings that feature some interesting shopping — think handmade items or unusual finds — as well as DJ tunes.

Vendors at the June gathering include Chocolate & Steel (think sustainable jewelry) and Recyclicious, for stylish sorts who love a scarf headband with retro oomph.

And, yes, the chance to purchase beverages and light bites, all to keep that browse-ready spirit flowing.

One focus of the marketplace? That there is no "one focus": The vibe is diverse and a variety of brands, whether they're more established or rather more bespoke, are invited to participate.

Juneteenth will be in the spotlight at the next gathering, and Pride as well. "Come as you are and celebrate love, acceptance, diversity, and freedom in this joyous celebration of equality and inclusion," is the uplifting call on the invitation.

Entry is free, but do let The Shay know you're on your way: There's a way to RSVP on this page.

Coming up for the social-centric series?

Look for a "Red, White & Blue Bash" in July and a "Tropical Fiesta" in August; a "Harvest Festival" and a more haunting "Hometown Hangout" are materializing in the fall.