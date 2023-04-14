Dapper Day at Disneyland Has Vintage Style, Fun Flair, and a Retro-Cool Expo, Too

What to Know Dapper Day's Spring Outing to Disneyland happens on Sunday, April 16; a ticket to the theme park, as well as a reservation, is required for entry

A two-day expo will take place at the Disneyland Hotel on April 15 and 16; music, fashion, and dancing are part of the fun

You can spy the vintage fashions worn by visiting Downtown Disney District, no ticket required, all weekend

Everything feels a little dressier in springtime, from the tree branches brimming with frilly pink petals to the post-rain sunsets, those evening sky shows awash in golden glow.

So you can call any spring celebration that has plenty of sartorial spunk, the sort of festive fashion gathering that finds inspiration in the season's sweet spirit, perfectly timed.

Dapper Day has proven to possess that pluck, having helmed a number of Spring Outings at Disneyland Resort.

There are a couple of pretty pillars to the Dapper Day spring event to know about before gussying up and making for The Happiest Place on Earth.

The two-day expo at the Disneyland Hotel is an ebullient and outsized fan favorite, featuring oodles of merchants purveying in all sorts of retro wearables.

Live music — Marquis & The Rhythm Howlers will appear at the April 15-16 happening, as well as Nat & Her Tiger Four — is one expo tradition, as is the uplifting opportunity to dance.

Indeed, the Dapper Day Spring Expo runs all weekend long at the Anaheim destination, and a ticket? It's $15.

The other major element of the vivacious affair is the Dapper Day Spring Outing. That's when dressy revelers swan through Disneyland Park while wearing their snazziest suits, fedoras, pinafores, and pumps.

That will sashay on Sunday, April 16. You'll need admission to Disneyland, and a reservation, too, if you intend on entering the theme park.

Of course, many people visit Downtown Disney District, and the Disneyland Resort hotel lobbies, to admire the fun fashions and/or show off their own glammy get-ups, with no entry fee required.

And, no, you don't have to choose a classic vintage ensemble, though many participants do. It's simply about feeling your best, and if that's a vest, turtleneck, bellbottoms, and sparkly boots, you, as they say, do you.

Whatever you choose to rock, this will be one of the cooler Dapper Days, so adding a sequin-bedecked cardigan or thick hose to your outfit may be a wise and warm course of action.