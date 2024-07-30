Descanso Gardens will be full of fanciful flicker this fall

What to Know "Carved" at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Oct. 6-30, 2024

The member presale begins Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.; tickets for non-members go on sale Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

$28-$38 members; $35-$45 non-members

Children aged 2-12: $18-$23 members; $25-$30 non-members

It's nearly August Eve, and when the eighth month does officially dawn, we can say, with totally accuracy, that fall will begin the following month, as it predictably and prettily does in September.

This means that, yes, a wave of wickedly entertaining events will begin to shimmer in the near distance, the sorts of spectaculars that speak to our spookier sides.

But not all autumnal outings are particularly scary: "Carved" at Descanso Gardens has proven to be one of the elegantly eerie standouts among Southern California's seasonal spectaculars, an atmospheric experience that is all about admiring artistically carved pumpkins in a gorgeous and wild garden.

Though, of course, Descanso Gardens isn't quite like any flowery plot we encounter on a daily basis; the La Cañada Flintridge destination rambles over 150 ethereal acres, with coastal oaks, sizable shrubbery, and whimsical water features upping the sense you're on a real woodsy adventure.

Now add pumpkins to this scene, hundreds of them, and all sorts of eye-catching displays that speak, gently and with joy, to the Halloweeniest time of year.

That is "Carved," and if you're interested in soaking up this not-so-spooky splendor, you'll want to secure your tickets early.

Tickets, in fact, go on sale two months before the evening event begins, which says a lot: People do love this (lightly) haunting happening.

Members may purchase their "Carved" presale admissions Aug. 6 while non-member tickets go on sale Aug. 13.

Returning fans can expect a playful plethora of pumpkin-packed places, but there shall be fresh tableaux to admire as well.

"What's new this year?" the Descanso Gardens team queried on Facebook.

"The new Descanso Railroad will be specially lit for Carved, and a family of wood spirits carved from five enormous logs by chainsawjenna will add a touch of playful mischief to the event."

More than scary or startling, "Carved" is an all-ages alfresco outing full of mirthful touches of mystery and autumn-inspired creativity.

It is rain or shine, keep in mind; you'll want to scope the FAQ before alighting on which October night to set out on this special pumpkin-tastic perambulation.