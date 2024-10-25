Día de los Muertos

A free Día de los Muertos celebration will dance at Third Street Promenade

The festivity will feature activities, altars, Catrina sculptures, and cultural performances.

By Alysia Gray Painter

DTSM, Inc.

What to Know

  • Día de los Muertos Celebration
  • Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica
  • Saturday, Oct. 26
  • 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Art, activities, and a DJ-led dance party are on the ebullient schedule
  • Free entry

The ethereal Catrinas that grace the Third Street Promenade have become stunning signs of the season in Santa Monica.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

You can view these "larger-than-life" 14-foot artworks, sculptures created by artist Ricardo Soltero, by dancing by a festivity that embraces all that the Día de los Muertos figures symbolize.

The destination's Día de los Muertos Celebration will flow from the early part of the afternoon right through to twilight, and beyond, on the final Saturday of October.

Call the gloaming a gorgeous time to be at a Day of the Dead celebration, but any time, even near the middle of the day, will be a lovely moment to savor dance performances, live music, uplifting activities, and the vibrant decorations.

There are activities, too, to consider joining, from the making of arts and crafts to games. Ofrendas, too, will be on display, giving visitors the chance to pause, admire, and reflect before the lovely altars.

Among the performers at the Saturday, Oct. 26 event? The Aztec dancers of Santa Monica Folklorico Dance Company, as well as contemporary artists and mariachi groups.

Art will be near the heart of the happening, thanks to the display of Catrinas as well as a curated art pop-up from Steve E. Galindo, The Style Guyde.

The Latinx Pop-up Market will be hosted by Molcajete Dominguero, while a KCRW DJ Jose Galvan will present at dance party at the event's conclusion.

This article tagged under:

Día de los MuertosSanta Monica
