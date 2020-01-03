Dig into DTLA’s New Deep Dish Pizza Joint

What to Know L.A. Live

Pizzas can be deep dish or pan

Polish dogs, piadina sandwiches, and dessert pizzas, too

Snow can be deep, and dreams can be deep, and conversations, and sleep, and even down comforters, too.

What do those things have in common?

They're all delightful, yes, but they also are especially savored and/or sought after in the wintertime, when nights are longer and chillier.

But there's another tempting treasure that rocks the "deep" concept, and it doesn't involve going to a mountain slope or staying in our jammies.

Rather, we'll want to head downtown, to the former Lawry's Carvery location at L.A. Live, where a Chicago-savory spot is now dishing up the kind of pizza that Windy Citizens do dearly adore.

It's Patxi's Pizza, and is specializing in a full-to-bursting line-up of deep dish pies.

This is the first Patxi's in Los Angeles, you're right, and you're also correct if you recall seeing the deep-of-dish pizza emporium in places like Santa Barbara and Seattle.

On the deep dish menu? And Old Chicago Special, which boasts garlic-fennel sausage, and Chicken Tikka Masala, too, as well as a vegan pie (all deep-dishers can also created as pan pizzas).

There are sweet pizzas as well, like S'mores.

And if you want to deny the pie and go with something different? There are folded flatbread piadina sandwiches, Polish dogs, and other flavorful, Chicago-inspired choices.