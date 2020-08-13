Discover Downtown Disney's Summer-Style Snacks

What to Know Anaheim

The theme parks are temporarily closed but several businesses in Downtown Disney District are open

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, and other eateries are open for outdoor dining or takeout

Perhaps you recall that perfect slice of melon you ate, and got all over yourself, in the summer of 2007.

Or the zingy limeade you sipped on a toasty July afternoon back in 2011.

Or the banana split from June 2015, the one you split with your dad? You'll never forget it.

A summer indulgence, one that packs panache, color, flavor, and a certain sweeter spirit, can live on in our memories, even long after we've finally put the spoon or napkin down.

And if you're sharing it with a loved one? That recollection is going to frame other fun treats you'll enjoy in the summers still to come.

Disneyland Resort is a sweet-perfecting superstar in the arena of summertime goodies, and while the theme parks remain temporarily closed, Downtown District Disney is open.

Which means you can pick up some food to go, and treat yourself to an August-awesome dessert. Call it a thank you, to yourself, for making a dinner run.

The Snackiest Place on Earth recently spotlighted some cool-down confections that can be found at Downtown Disney District restaurants, with a special category for beignets, which aren't exactly made for summertime but are delicious at any time.

The puffed pockets of dough-tastic amazingness? They're found at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen, which recently reopened. They've got powdered sugar, oh yum, and you can find them at the restaurant or the to-go window.

Nearby, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes has an assortment of outlandish, sippable, and treat-topped desserts to choose from, including the Strawberry Shortcake CrazyShake.

It boasts a " ...vanilla-frosted rim topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink & white twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, crumbled cake and a cherry."

And a bonus? "All shakes can be made with a vegan dairy free ice cream base and lactose free whipped cream."

And if you count yourself as a frozen lemonade lover? Wetzel's Pretzels is open and selling the icy icon, while churro ice cream sandwiches can be tastily procured at California Churro.

When visiting Downtown Disney, please follow all safety policies, wear a face covering, and observe physical distancing. Everything you need to know may be found here.

There's still time to find that summer snack, one that's sweet, before fall makes its soon-to-arrive entrance.