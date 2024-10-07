Discovery Cube's kid-cool Halloween happenings are now rolling

What to Know Find Halloween activities at Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA through much of October 2024

Discovery Cube celebrates its own "Pumpkin Palooza" through Oct. 27 (Friday through Sunday); look for "spooky science activities" and more

Join an "Enchanted Halloween" party at Discovery Cube LA on Oct. 12, 19, and 26; trick-or-treat stations, a Magical Midway with games, and more are included

October-inspired activities fantastically flourish across Southern California, with haunted mazes, creepy cocktail parties, and horror screenings capturing the fancies of fright-loving adults.

But some of the sweetest expressions of the season unfurl at our region's excellent science museums, the educational institutions that flower with nifty learning activities, activities created just for youngsters, all year long.

Those activities take on an October-y shimmer as Halloween grows closer at Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA, two spots that are now in the seasonal swing.

But you won't find the exact same offerings at each; Discovery Cube OC is throwing a "Pumpkin Palooza" while an "Enchanted Halloween" party will (gently) haunt Discovery Cube LA Oct. 12, 19, and 26.

It's a "Pumpkin Palooza" at Discovery Cube OC. (photo: Discovery Cube OC)

Discovery OC's "Pumpkin Palooza," which is presented by OC Waste & Recycling, features special "Pumpkin Palooza Party Nights" and all sorts of made-for-October activities.

It's happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Oct. 27 in Santa Ana.

And at Discovery Cube LA's "Enchanted Halloween"?

Trick-or-treat stations will pop up around the museum, while a Magical Midway will brim with nostalgic games. The "Wonders of Wizardry" stage shows and more magical sights will festoon the events, too.

For tickets, times, and more, visit the Discovery Cube site — OC or LA or both — that you are hoping to visit this spooky, sparkly, and science-tastic season.