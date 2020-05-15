Disneyland Celebrates #Halfway2Halloween

What to Know Part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series

A treat recipe, a Dapper Dans performance, and a look-ahead at future merchandise

Disneyland Resort is temporarily closed

"When hinges creak" are three of the words that Disneyland fans know the best.

Those are, of course, the spookily spoken words that begin your adventure inside the Haunted Mansion, the world's best-known bastion of otherworldliness. And hearing "when hinges creak" means you're starting a spirited journey to remember.

If you've been pondering those particular hinges, and whether they are still creaking, as humans stay home and the 999 Happy Haunts take over the Haunted Mansion in their absence, you're not alone.

In that, er, spirit, Disneyland is seeking to connect fans of the phantom-filled fun place, and those who love the general autumn atmosphere at the Anaheim theme park, with some of the memories and touchstones they love best.

So #DisneyMagicMoments, the at-home series presented by The Happiest Place on Earth, is celebrating an occasion known as #HalfwaytoHalloween.

You can find a few eerie delights on the official Disneyland blog, including a recipe for Pumpkin Crème Brûlée and a song-spooky presentation by the Dapper Dans, the barbershop quartet-style singers found on Main Street, U.S.A.

Are they harmonizing on "Grim Grinning Ghosts"? You bet they are.

You can also take a "Shriek Peek" at fresh and frightful merch that will be rolling out soon.

Do you need to consult your crystal ball first, before you float for this goodie-packed page?

Madame Leota would certainly advise you, in her stern and stirring tones, to go forth and revel in #HalfwaytoHalloween, if you're seeking ways to connect with both the holiday and The Hauntiest Place on Earth.