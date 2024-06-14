Take a pique: Anger from ‘Inside Out 2' makes his Disney California Adventure Park debut

What to Know Pixar Fest is happening daily through Aug. 4, 2024 at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim; a park ticket and reservation is required

The destination shared some fresh in-park experiences inspired by the characters of "Inside Out," and "Inside Out 2"

"Emotional Rollercoaster," a new short film, is screening every night before "World of Color — One" at Disney California Adventure; Anger, a character from the film, made his debut at the Disney California Adventure bandshell on June 14

Seeking joy is something many guests at the Disneyland Resort do daily, it is true, but plenty of people at the famous theme parks are also keeping an eye out for Joy, and Anxiety, and Disgust, too.

These feelings-filled figures belong to the colorful cast of "Inside Out 2," the follow-up feature to "Inside Out," the 2015 Walt Disney hit from Pixar Animation Studios.

For Pixar Fest is adorably afoot at the Anaheim destination, giving fans the chance to enjoy experiences, sights, and cuisines inspired by "Coco," "Luca," "Soul," and other charming animated favorites.

Those favorites most definitely include "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2," which opened in theaters on June 14.

If you're keen to find more "Inside Out 2" fun beyond the big screen, Disneyland Resort has rounded up ways to connect with the world of Riley, Joy, Anxiety, and Ennui.

"Emotional Rollercoaster" is a fresh short shimmering on a wall of water just ahead of "World of Color — One" at Disney California Adventure Park; the after-sundown delight features some of the film's lead characters in a merry meditation on ways to "live peacefully" among a cacophony of emotions.

Earlier in the day, be sure to swing by the Animation Academy in Disney California Adventure for a drawing activity devoted to "Inside Out," while an "Inside Out 2" collectible medallion may be purchased at Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff Medallion Machine, also at Disney California Adventure.

And Anger, the testy, tie-wearing fan favorite, is making his debut at the Disney California Adventure bandshell. Stop by for a feisty photo, during select hours, starting June 14.

For more "Inside Out 2" goings-on around the parks, visit this Joyful round-up now.

Beginning June 14, 2024, for a limited time, an “Inside Out 2” Collectible Medallion will be available at Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff Medallion Machine in Disney California Adventure Park. (Disneyland Resort)