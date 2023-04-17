Disneyland Resort's ‘Halfway to Halloween' Treats Are Eeking-Up April

What to Know The Happiest Place on Earth announced its annual "Halfway to Halloween" treats on April 17, 2023; the spooky snacks are available from April 20-23

The 2023 goodies include a krispy ode to Oogie Boogie from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Disneyland Resort is also spotlighting the teaser trailer for the upcoming "Haunted Mansion" film, which opens in theaters on July 28

Summoning the spirited spirit of late October during the petal-filled days of April?

That's not always the easiest errand to complete, but a few local attractions have begun to mark a new holidaylet known as "Halfway to Halloween."

A "holidaylet," for this purpose, is a tinier and newer holiday but one that is growing in prominence and popularity.

What is "Halfway to Halloween" such a beloved event given that it is such a novel occasion? In short: People do adore the October holiday, and few of us need to find a reason to indulge in eeky treats in April.

Disneyland Resort is at the frightful forefront of "Halfway to Halloween" fun, and guests calling upon The Happiest Place on Earth will find a few limited-time snacks of the spookiest variety.

The Anaheim destination is also spotlighting the teaser trailer for the new film inspired by the "Haunted Mansion" attraction, which opens on July 28. Which is, yes, "A Quarter-of-a-Year to Halloween," which just might become the next holidaylet we celebrate.

Here are a few of the Halloween-y goodies you might find haunting the theme park in the days and nights ahead, but wait not: These April eats will de-materialize soon.

For the full list of fanciful snacks, and where to find them, visit the official Disney Parks Blog.

Jack-o-Lantern macarons are some of the monstrously adorable eats available at Disneyland Resort, but only for a short time.

An Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat is a green dream straight from "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

A cake pop that draws its cuteness from Mr. Jack Skellington? Yes, please.