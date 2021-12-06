Disneyland's New Genie Service Gets Its Debut Date

What to Know Disney Genie Service and Disney Genie+ Service were announced in summer 2021; both will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 8

The new plan-your-day digital feature will be found within the Disneyland app

Some features will be complimentary, while Disney Genie+ will be $20 per day, giving you a chance to book Lightning Lane slots and enjoy "unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads"

When you get to thinking about infinity, and the numerous combinations of ideas, experiences, thoughts, and moments that could exist within the universe, your flights of fancy might just direct you to a certain spot in Anaheim.

For Disneyland Resort is a brimful bounty of cheerful choices, meaning that guests eager to make the most of a Disney day have to compose an itinerary that may include attractions, dining experiences, visits to fun photo places, and opportunities to meet characters.

How those itineraries come together is a matter that could give theme park scholars something to ponder for decades to come. For if the combinations of experiences available to Disneyland Resort guests aren't truly infinite, they're certainly very, very plentiful.

But now there's is a fresh tool that can help guests put all of those enticing plans neatly together, all to maximize a visit to The Happiest Place on Earth.

It's the Disney Genie Service, and the Disney Genie+ Service, too, two digital features that fulfill the all-important role of a guest's "personalized itinerary creator," shares the official Disney Parks Blog.

Both services, which were announced in August 2021, will debut within the Disneyland app beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Many offerings of Disney Genie will be totally free.

For example? The personalized way Genie makes recommendations is complimentary.

"Tell Disney Genie your favorite things — foodie experiences, must-do attractions, Super Heroes or princesses — experiences that make your Disneyland Resort day special, and Disney Genie does all the work to suggest fun options tailored to you," suggests the blog.

If you'd like to enjoy the new Lightning Lanes at select attractions, which replace the former FastPass, you'll want to purchase Disney Genie+ for $20 (per day).

You'll be able to review the "available arrival window" at the attraction you are interested in riding, before taking the Lightning Lane in order to get closer to the action in a faster fashion.

Also? Genie+ includes "unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from your day," and "fun new audio experiences," further enhancing your time at the parks.

And if you really, really want to move through the Lightning Lane at your dream attraction, the ride you have to visit once while calling upon the Anaheim theme parks?

There's now an "a la carte" option, which "... allows the individual purchase of Lightning Lane entrance arrival windows for... Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure park, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+)."

Indeed, those are "some of our most popular attractions," shares the Disneyland Resort team.

In short? You'll want to brush up on what you need to know about Genie and Genie+, and what will fit well with your park-planning personality, ahead of the services' Dec. 8 debut.

After all, there are millions of combinations to consider, when it comes to enjoying both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure.

Food-shop-attraction-food? Attraction-attraction-attraction-food-sip-shop? Every guest has their own approach.

But having a digital friend at your fingertips, a smart system that can make your day-mapping less tricky and more Mickey, can help.