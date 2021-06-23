Dive Into Movie Fun at a Posh Poolside Cinema Series

What to Know Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica

Saturday evenings through Aug. 28, 2021

$25 food & beverage minimum per person; reserve through Tock or Resy

Hotels, and hotel pools, are often seen on the silver screen, and with good reason: People from different places meet up at interesting inns, usually furthering plots and creating general excitement.

It isn't often, though, that we get to see a movie at a hotel outside of the room we're staying in, for most properties don't have an attached theater.

But some hotels do happen to possess oodles of imagination, some vivacious vision, and notably pretty pools.

Which makes setting up a screen outdoors a fine idea, especially when fine summer nights mean we can easily sit outside, after dark, and comfortably take in a classic, be it sentimental, thrilling, or a little bit of both.

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is doing just that at its own pretty pool over the summer of 2021 with its Poolside Cinema Series.

The movies, which will screen every Saturday night through late August, are a-ok for families, with "Frozen," "Toy Story," and other animated and live-action gems ahead ("A League of Their Own" and "HOOK" are also on the schedule).

The popcorn? It's complimentary, all to enhance that watch-a-film, snack-a-lot vibe.

You can reserve your place by the pool through Resy or Tock, but do note there is a $25 food or drink minimum per guest. FIG Restaurant is behind the farm-to-table menu, which will have all sorts of finger foods, lighter dishes, and spirited sips for the grown-ups.

As for the starting times of each cinematic treat?

That will all depend upon the setting sun, so keep in mind that some movies will begin at 7 p.m. while others have an 8 o'clock start time.