Lucky Bird Fried Chicken Alights in Eagle Rock

What to Know Debuts June 24 (Thursdays through Mondays, 4 to 9 p.m., in its opening weeks; days and hours will change)

1627 Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock

The eatery's "signature" fried chicken will be available four ways: bone-in, tenders, sandwiches, and wings

If you're a Grand Central Market maven, and you know each stall like you know which condiments you prefer with your fries, which toppings you like on your pizza, and which syrups you need in your lattes, then you certainly know all about Lucky Bird Fried Chicken.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It's become the go-to place for tenders, sandwiches, and everything fried chicken, plus all of the zesty sides that give fried chicken additional flavor-forward oomph.

Now the GCM stalwart is flying for a neighborhood just north of DTLA, with the plan to alight on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock on Thursday, June 24.

Can fans expect to see (and taste) that signature chicken at the new 3,000-square-foot location, via the aforementioned tenders and sandwiches as well as wings and bone-in selections?

They can, and the sides like watermelon-cucumber salad, classic slaw, and roasted sweet potatoes are also making the journey, too. Oh yes: And "all-day waffles" will add a carb-comforting accompaniment to your fried chicken, too, as will a meal-ending cobbler.

Or meal starting or in-the-middling, if you love cobbler that much (as anyone should).

An octet of craft brews, all locally made, will be on tap as well.

"Working from the original GCM menu, I reimagined some recipes during the shutdown and developed a lot of new ones," said Chris Dane, Chef Owner of Lucky Bird. "I dialed up the lemon and herb notes in our brine and put my own twist on a hot chicken sandwich, with a sweet and spicy glaze, pickled jalapeños and buttermilk ranch."

"We've also added tenders, cornbread, and a banana cream pudding. As an LA native, my goal was to put together a Southern California interpretation of the classic Southern fried chicken menu I've always loved flavor-forward but a bit lighter and brighter."

Of course, if you're near Grand Central Market, you can still find your Lucky Bird. But now there's another spot for the savory fare, LA brews, and cobbler, too, just a short ramble to the north, on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock.