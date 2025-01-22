January's juiciest gems: The Donut Man's strawberry goodies are back

What to Know Strawberry doughnuts at The Donut Man

The famous goodies have started their much-anticipated season; they'll be available for several months at both shops, with a probable fall wrap-up

$6.50 each

915 E. Route 66 in Glendora and at Grand Central Market in DTLA (317 S. Broadway)

Certain wintertime dates are fixed on the calendar, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Valentine's Day is going to lovingly land, with hearts and Cupid cuteness in tow, smack dab in the middle of February, while Groundhog Day will always cast a shadow, or not, on the second day of the second month.

But when those Gorgeous Glistening Goodies of Glendora — and Downtown Los Angeles, too — will make their wintertime return is a matter that must remain a delightful mystery.

We are, of course, talking about the Southern California's celebrated fresh strawberry doughnuts, a longtime must-munch found at the oh-so-beloved shop The Donut Man.

The seasonal sweets always bounce back into our doughnut-obsessed worlds in January or February, right around when strawberries start popping, and they'll usually be available for purchase for several months with a fall departure.

And the sweet news has arrived for '25: The divine doughnuts are back, an upbeat Jan. 21 social media announcement revealed.

Jim and Miyoko Nakano's popular doughnut destination celebrated 50 years in 2022, and while the seasonal strawberry doughnuts — and the popular peach doughnuts, which are available over a few warm-weather months — are well-known, longtime fans have their favorite treats, including Tiger Tails and Dodger Doughnuts.

You can find these gooey wonders, which are packed with a fruit-forward bounty, at The Donut Man's original Glendora location and the Grand Central Market stand in DTLA.