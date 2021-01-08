Dunkin' Has a New Savory Sandwich for the New Year

What to Know The Southwest Veggie Power Sandwich includes a Morningstar Farms Black Bean Patty

The Dunkfetti doughnut has a confetti-fun appearance

Limited Batch Coffee Brews are new, too

Is today the sort of day where savory foods tempt, the kind of filling eats that flavorfully feature egg whites and vegetables and a delicious cheesy component?

Or is it really made for the Dunkfetti, the brand-new Dunkin' spin on a confetti-dotted confection?

Goodness, that is hard choice. And really? Some mornings are very much of the "why not both?" variety.

But as we conclude the first week of 2021, and we think about the sort of rev-up eats we're craving on cooler mornings, Dunkin' has fresh choices for us to ponder.

For the Massachusetts-founded doughnut-perfecting, coffee-famous icon just added a number of new items to its menu, including a Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich.

What's inside this sun's-up sammie?

"Packed with 26 grams of protein, the sandwich features a MorningStar Farms Black Bean Patty layered with an egg white omelet filled with spinach, bell peppers and onions, topped with aged white cheddar cheese, served on a multigrain thin."

Call it fuel for your day, but if you're seeking fun in addition to the fuel, there's a new Dunkfetti doughnut which is, yes, a sweet snack boasting a colorful confetti appearance.

The foodstuffs aren't the only novel elements of the start-2021-right menu. Look for Extra Charged Coffee, which includes 20% more caffeine, and Limited Batch Coffee Brews including Dunkin' Midnight, "the darkest roast the brand has ever produced."

And if you're a DD Perks member, consider placing your Dunkfetti and coffee order on a Monday through Feb. 22, 2021.

You'll score 100 bonus points when purchasing your goodies, whatever goodies you choose, through the app.