Easter Meals Are on the Menu at These SoCal Restaurants

The flavors of Easter would accurately be described as "springy" or "citrus-sweet" or "garden-esque," thanks to all of the lemons and peas and asparaguses and potatoes that regularly show up in the holiday's most quintessential dishes.

Eggs, too, make a meaningful showing, as do hearty mains like ham and lamb.

However you approach the holiday's cuisine-big choices, restaurants across Southern California will be creating a luscious line-up of egg-luscious, asparagus-green, grapefruit-zingy meals to either enjoy at the eatery or at home.

And, yes: There are brunches to choose from, as well as later-in-the-day dinners, which is no surprise. Some revelers prefer to build their celebration around an earlier dining experience, and some wait for evening to raise a glass.

Here are some celebratory sup spots to consider...

The Raymond 1886: Pasadena's historic restaurant is going the all-stops-pulled-out route for Easter 2021, with a special Croque Madame made with country ham, egg, and Béchamel. Blueberry & pistachio pancakes, chilaquiles, and an Easter parfait are on the menu, too, as well as 1886 Barman Ned Kirby's Bad Bunny cocktail.

Mi Piace, another Pasadena favorite, is also putting the spotlight on brunch come April 4. There are a number of intriguing omelets to choose from, and a sprightly spin on Eggs Benedict. It's the Uova Benedettina, and it boasts "... two medallions of polenta with sliced Prosciutto di Parma, two perfectly poached eggs, basil, and sundried tomatoes, topped with Hollandaise sauce."

Vespertine, in Culver City, is creating to-go Easter boxes for Saturday and Sunday pick-up. Perfect Baked Eggs is in the box-built-for-two, as are Duck Fat-Roasted Potato "Millefeuille" and Caramelized Onion Financier.

Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen will put the bubbly in the brunch scene with a Festive Champagne Easter Brunch. Homemade chips and salsa start things out, but you'll need to make a difficult and delicious pick: Chicken Hash and Poached Eggs or Braised Short Rib Chilaquiles? Oh goodness. Better start deciding.

Georgia's Restaurant, which can be found at both the Long Beach Exchange and the Anaheim Packing House, will have a splendid array of soul food classics for Easter brunch. The herb-seasoned, cornmeal-crusted buttermilk fried chicken is one tempting choice, as is the shrimp & grits plate.

Lanea, the cocktail-zazzy spot in Santa Monica, is taking the all-you-can-eat path for Easter 2021, with some star foods. Namely? Breakfast and brunch tacos. The brunchy street tacos include huevos con bacon, huevos con sausage, and several more spice-amazing, egg-filling choices.

Waterman's Harbor: If you're looking for a post-meal stroll near the water, consider booking a table at this Dana Point gem. All You Can Eat Prime Rib will be part of the special line-up of dishes, and Bavarian cream puffs made the decadent cut, too.

Marston's, known for its top-notch comfort eats, will boast a Benedict-ful Easter brunch menu. The tenderloin Benedict is part of the special menu, as is a Benedict that features smoked salmon. The Pasadena gem will also have a lobster scramble for seafood lovers, too.

Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa is summoning a sublime three-courser for Easter brunch, and the choices are choice. French-inspired starters include butter-poached lobster soup, and radish carpaccio ("daikon and ninja radish with Tokyo turnip" are two of the dish's stars). Lamb loin, a vegetable cocotte, and king salmon are the mains you'll choose from.

Akasha of Culver City is known for greeting so many of our major celebratory occasions in a most major way, and both Easter brunch and dinner will reflect that. Biscuit buffs, specifically biscuits made with bacon and cheddar, will be chuffed, and anyone who is up for a hearty helping of brisket hash will have their dining dreams met.

