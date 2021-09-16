Holiday

El Carmen Celebrates Mexican Independence Day

Mariachis will call upon the West Third tavern, which will also feature Sept. 16 specials on sips and snacks.

By Alysia Gray Painter

El Carmen

What to Know

  • Thursday, Sept. 16
  • 8138 W. Third Street
  • 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; mariachis will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

Finding a perfectly festive way to honor the historic meaning behind Sept. 16, whether that involves an ebullient fiesta, a family gathering, a trip to a museum, a parade, or a visit to a historic site?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated in a host of happy ways, but every event can connect its heart and soul back to 1810. That was the history-changing moment when Mexico declared its independence, setting out on a fresh course as its own nation (Spanish rule concluded in 1821).

To honor that storied moment, and to shine a spotlight on all that Sept. 16 represents, El Carmen will host a lively evening of mariachi music and drink specials.

The musicians will perform at the West Third venue from 7 to 9 p.m., but you're welcome to arrive at 5 o'clock and enjoy sips like Hidalgo's Grito, a libation that was concocted just for the occasion.

It's $10, but if you prefer margaritas or Modelos, those, too, will be available, for five dollars and four dollars respectively.

Hispanic Heritage Month 23 hours ago

Hispanic Heritage Month: See Map of Cultural Sites in LA

Hispanic Heritage Month 23 hours ago

The New Latino Landscape

Tacos will also be part of the party, with asada, pollo, and papas all on the menu. They're $3 each.

And the tequilas and mezcals? They're part of what has made El Carmen one of the most famous bars in the city. There are over 300 labels to choose from, representing 175 makers.

Here's something else celebratory to consider: The bar was first founded in 1929 by Encarnacion Elias Gomez, which means its big centennial will happen in this decade.

This article tagged under:

HolidayMexican Independence DayWest Third
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us