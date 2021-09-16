El Carmen Celebrates Mexican Independence Day

What to Know Thursday, Sept. 16

8138 W. Third Street

5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; mariachis will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

Finding a perfectly festive way to honor the historic meaning behind Sept. 16, whether that involves an ebullient fiesta, a family gathering, a trip to a museum, a parade, or a visit to a historic site?

Mexican Independence Day is celebrated in a host of happy ways, but every event can connect its heart and soul back to 1810. That was the history-changing moment when Mexico declared its independence, setting out on a fresh course as its own nation (Spanish rule concluded in 1821).

To honor that storied moment, and to shine a spotlight on all that Sept. 16 represents, El Carmen will host a lively evening of mariachi music and drink specials.

The musicians will perform at the West Third venue from 7 to 9 p.m., but you're welcome to arrive at 5 o'clock and enjoy sips like Hidalgo's Grito, a libation that was concocted just for the occasion.

It's $10, but if you prefer margaritas or Modelos, those, too, will be available, for five dollars and four dollars respectively.

Tacos will also be part of the party, with asada, pollo, and papas all on the menu. They're $3 each.

And the tequilas and mezcals? They're part of what has made El Carmen one of the most famous bars in the city. There are over 300 labels to choose from, representing 175 makers.

Here's something else celebratory to consider: The bar was first founded in 1929 by Encarnacion Elias Gomez, which means its big centennial will happen in this decade.