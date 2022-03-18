Enchanting Butterflies Perch at This Pavilion

What to Know Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

March 20 through Sept. 5, 2022

$8; free for museum members

Breathlessly pursuing a butterfly, not to catch it but to see which flower it chooses to land upon next, to admire its colorful wings, and to marvel at this rider of the wind?

We likely haven't toddled after a butterfly since we were very young, choosing instead to take a rather distant, oh-so-grown-up approach to our butterfly-based appreciation.

Deep down, though? Truth time: we're all still butterfly-obsessed toddlers, and wanting to dash in a butterfly's direction remains a lifelong longing.

The Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County can help us connect with our kid-cute curiosities about the natural world, all while giving our children the chance to observe these amazing insects in an up-close, super-informative way.

And the airy attraction is fluttery back to the Exposition Park museum, for a run that's going to last for nearly a half year.

The 2022 opening date is Sunday, March 20, it all breezes away on Sept. 5, and during that time visitors will encounter "hundreds" of gorgeous butterflies, from Monarchs to Mourning Cloaks to a host of flap-happy icons from points around the globe.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

(Question: Is an icon that flies a "sky-con"? If so, butterflies are most definitely the sky-cons of our gardens.)

"Up to 30 different species" will be found in the museum's celebrated Butterfly Pavilion, which is lit by the sun, a source of light that the fabulous flyers rather like (they have that in common with other earthlings, like we humans).

You'll also be able to observe the life cycle of the butterfly while roaming the plant-filled exhibit, meaning ultra-fascinating chrysalises will also be a central part of your pavilion pop-by.

Admission to the butterfly-filled wonderland? It's eight dollars, but if you're a museum member, entry is free.

And might a butterfly land on your shoulder, arm, or head? Having the camera at the ready is a fine idea, should your buddy have a butterfly meet-cute.

It's one of the most ethereal sides of a Southern California spring and summer, and the educational dimension is strong, too.

And, perhaps sweetest of all? We don't have to toddle after an on-the-move butterfly, like we might have when we were tiny tots.

They'll come to us, or at least flutter in our near vicinity, giving us loads of lovely time to wow-out over these wing-tastic wonders.