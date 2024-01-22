Everyone's favorite mountain beastie (yep, Mammoth's mammoth) is resplendent in snow

What to Know Mammoth Mountain received 20 inches in the storm that swept in over the third weekend of January 2024

The base depth at the summit is 80"

The Tube Park and Snowmobile Adventures are some of the non-ski activities found around the resort

A soggy and cold storm reminds us that we're in the frosty throes of wintertime.

But one glacial glance at some of California's highest destinations and we're trading the word "soggy" for "snowy": A major January-style snowstorm came to stay in some of our state's most mountainous areas, at least for a few frigid days, over the third weekend of the first month.

Big Bear is under a light blanket as evening falls on Jan. 22 — a live look at the Big Bear bald eagles' nest shows lots of sticks under sticking snow — while, further north, the Sierra's sky-high points are wearing a thicker layer of white stuff.

Pictures shared by Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 22 tell much of the snowy story: Skiers and snowboarders are out in frolicsome force as the last full week of January begins. Some 20 inches have fallen in this most recent storm — well, by early in the day on Jan. 22, that is — with more ahead.

Even the resort's mammoth statue is getting some attractive icing, a dramatic, winter-signifying sight beloved to mountain fans near and far.

Even if the mammoth isn't our favorite mountain critter — bears, eagles, and cougars do capture the heart — it just might be our favorite statue of a mountain-based critter, and we're happy to see it wearing a stately coat of snow.

As for the base at the summit? Count 'em up: There are 80 inches, with several more weeks of winter to go (and, of course, spring, which can see plenty of snow around the area).

Not into the schuss scene? There are other bundle-up activities to jump into during the coldest spells of the year around the scenic Sierra Nevada region, including tubing and snowmobiling.

MMSA/ Christian Pondella A scene from a snow globe: Mammoth Mountain pictured on Jan. 22, 2024.

A gondola in snow.