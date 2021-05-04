Fajita Burgers to Party Kits: Find Cinco de Mayo Eats Now

What to Know Wednesday, May 5

Hopdoddy has Fajita Burgers while Gracias Madre has veggie party kits

The Catalina Island Museum will host an outdoor festivity on May 5

Cinco de Mayo suppers might very well be your every-night-of-the-year-if-possible suppers, which is understandable, since the festive foods of the festive occasion are such enduring staples.

But restaurants have a way of burnishing and bettering the beautiful bites we associate with the fifth day of May, making them even more marvelous in honor of the food-strong holiday.

While many traditional celebrations are cancelled in 2021, we can still find the margaritas, enchiladas, and guacamoles we love at the eateries we love, either by dining there or getting the deliciousness to go.

Of course, there is an in-person celebration ready to dance, outside, at the Catalina Island Museum. If you'll be in Avalon on Cinco de Mayo, follow the beautiful sounds of Sin Frontera to the under-the-sky fiesta.

Are you celebrating at home but need vibrant vittles? Consider ordering from...

Tacos 1986: Love the perrónes, those handmade flour tortillas "wrapped around cheese, pinto beans, and guacamole"? Good news: Off The Menu is partnering with Tacos 1986 at their Beverly Blvd. location and at the Newport location to give Off the Menu members a gratis perrón and a Topo Chico Hard Seltzer (21-plus only).

Hopdoddy: So you love fajitas but are also craving a burger? This burger-making powerhouse understands that particular craving. Check out the Fajita Burger on Cinco de Mayo, a creation that includes "a chicken patty that’s topped with a layer of shaved Piedmontese Sirloin, along with queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, and bean purée." Churro fries are on the menu, too.

Casa Vega: The historic Ventura Boulevard restaurant is partnering with The Chainsmokers on a "culinary capsule," one that will launch on May 5. It includes The Chainsmokers JaJa Margarita and The Chainsmokers Crispy Papas Taco Entree. The goodies, inspired by the EDM duo's vibe, will be available through May.

Nueva: Are you looking for something a bit lighter, zingier, and full of seafood-bright flavor? This Venice favorite has a host of ceviches ready for Cinco de Mayo, as well as a cocktail menu that includes palomas and mules. Oh yes, and the frozen margaritas are plentiful, with cilantro & nasturtium serving as a stand-out. The Cinco celebrating begins at noon.

Gracias Madre, in West Hollywood, has a full-on Cinco de Mayo Party Kit. A quartet of margaritas (they're canned) are in the pack, as are a deconstructed jackfruit taco kit, esquites, guac, chips, and salsa. Oh yes, and there's a mini bottle of Mezcal, too.

Lanea's street tacos are a must-munch for many fans, and, on May 5, those will be in the savory spotlight, specifically Barbakush street tacos. The restaurant is offering an all-you-can-eat option for these delectables, as well as a pair of Cazadores cocktails, for twenty bucks. There's a 60-minute limit, do note, and the hours are 4-9:30 p.m.

Guac on the Rock: If you dine out at a restaurant that also serves Teremana tequila, the Rock, as in movie star Dwayne Johnson, has quite the offer for you. He'll cover your guac (you'll need to send in a photo of your receipt), up to $10, when you also buy a Teremana cocktail. It's a way to help people help our restaurants, and celebrate Cinco de Mayo, too.