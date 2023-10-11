‘Fall-O-Ween,' a free celebration from OC Parks, returns to Heritage Hill

What to Know Fall-O-Ween, presented by OC Parks

Oct. 13-15 and Oct. 20-22 at Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest; 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Free entry and parking

Bright orange pumpkins, lush mums that are the color of a sunset, and corn stalks that stand tall: These are some of the natural elements that add autumnish goodness to our worlds in October.

We adorn our homes with these pretty additions, but finding an outdoor realm that has pumpkins and flowers and the other traditional touches of fall can up our photo-taking game as well as our general cheer.

Heritage Hill Historical Park in Lake Forest has these delightful decorations and lots more during Fall-O-Ween, a free gift to the community from OC Parks.

But Fall-O-Ween isn't just a one-day-only type of event; rather, it will stretch over six season-tastic days, beginning on Oct. 13, which is, yes, Friday the 13th.

The park will be open to visitors from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 15 and again from Oct. 20-22.

There isn't much to be frightened by at this made-for-families festivity; rather, you can roam a hay maze, take part in a scavenger hunt, and enjoy the well-festooned historical buildings and sites.

"We're thrilled to gather the community for this annual fall event at Heritage Hill Historical Park," said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"This year brings back two fun-filled weekends and a chance for family and friends to create festive memories in a historic setting."

Want to leash up your pet for a ride-along? That is totally okay, as are costumes. Maybe you'll choose to dress up like your pet and your pet will dress like you?

Such an adorable idea is right in line with this charming six-day event, one of the cutest and freest autumn-inspired outings in Orange County.