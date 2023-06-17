Father's Day ideas: Find a dozen destinations and events for Dad's big day

What to Know Father's Day is Sunday, June 18

The Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance is a Beverly Hills tradition; the free event begins at 10 a.m.

Some events listed below are free, some are ticketed, and some may require advance reservations; be sure to check ahead

Dads so famously find delight in a host of happy pursuits, but finding a gladdening go-out for the family, or just the two of you, can require a bit of consideration.

Here are a dozen last-minute ideas to ponder ahead of Sunday, June 18, which is Father's Day 2023; some events are free and some require advance tickets or reservations, so be sure to check the specifics at the event's site ahead of time.

If Dad loves free car shows... there is the famous Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance. The name says a lot: It is located in the heart of Beverly Hills. Fine cars, so many of them, will park along the fabled lane from 10 a.m. to 4 o'clock, but arriving early on June 18 is recommended.

If Dad loves offbeat art... you'll want to swing by the Pasadena Convention Center on June 17 and/or 18, where the Pasadena Chalk Festival is happening. This free celebration used to pop up at The Paseo, but now you can find it just a short stroll away. All sorts of whimsical works, created on the pavement, will take shape over two days.

If Dad is in the Crown City... on June 17 to check out the early part of the chalk festival, make time to stop by City Hall, where the free Pasadena Police Department Car Show will be rocking. Free tunes, raffles, and more are on the program. (This is just the day before Father's Day, keep in mind.)

Your father favors amazing live music... in an absolutely iconic setting? So good: The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, an afternoon affair, is making gorgeous tuneage on both June 17 and 18. Look into your seat/ticket ahead of time.

Dad is a museum maven, you say? The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is welcoming fathers for free on June 18. You'll need to get that ticket at the museum. Perusing the many exhibits on view before you go by checking out the museum's site is a fine idea.

Your Dad is a Porsche person, you say? The Petersen Automotive Museum is the place for a large-scale Porche celebration, one that includes over three dozen cars and "75 Years of Amazing Stories." This is a ticketed event so be sure to buy your admission in advance.

Are there youngsters in tow? Kidspace Children's Museum has a lot going on, including the oh-so-cute summer "Campout." If Dad is an outdoorsy person, this is a sweet way to introduce younger kids to the joys of nature and adventure. You'll want to get your ticket before you go.

If Dad loves swimming near the beach, here's some splashy news: The Annenberg Community Beach House pool reopens for the season on June 18. And what good timing: Sunny days have returned, at least for now. Hours, admission, and more are on the site.

Did your Father grow up at the local theme parks? This is something new to revel in: Knott's Berry Farm's reimagined Fiesta Village opened at the end of May. New eats, fresh shops, and more to see, including colorful alebrije, are part of the experience.

Is golf capturing Dad's attention these days, thanks to the U.S. Open? Southern California is home to so many great courses; check out a few here. Thinking more of miniature golf? Sherman Oaks Castle Park is a local classic.

Doing a Father's Day movie night at home? The Academy Museum has cinematic suggestions for what to watch. Get to know some of the Greatest Movie Dads on this page, then start popping the corn.

Going out to eat high on Dad's wish list? Places across California will have special menus, from Twohey's in South Pasadena to a Father's Day Brunch at Fuego's at Hotel Maya. Is your favorite local restaurant grilling, pouring a fancy bourbon, or doing something extra on June 18? Give them a ring and book your spot.