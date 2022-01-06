Find Delicious Three Kings Day Cakes at These SoCal Bakeries

What to Know Three Kings Day is Jan. 6

A traditional Parisian King Cake, as well as two other kingly desserts, will be available at Pitchoun Bakery at the Beverly Center through Jan. 31, 2022

The Rosca del Reyes at Porto's Bakery is available through Jan. 9 (walk-ins only)

Three Kings Day is holiday that's embraced, honored, and celebrated in many ways, with songs, celebrations, and solemnly sweet processions festooning the festive occasion.

But the sixth day of January also contains a confection-centered component: It's King Cake, or Three Kings Cake, or Rosca del Reyes, or the other treats that pay tender and tasty tribute to the meaning behind the merriment.

If you're seeking out sweets to sweeten your own at-home celebration, or perhaps you'd like a bite or slice or two slices after you attend the Dia de los Reyes event at Olvera Street, be cheered: There are several bakeries around town making desserts that have a deep connection to the day.

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe, which has locations in Highland Park, South Pasadena, and beyond, has long been a trusted go-to for the gateau, which boasts pretty candied fruits and a circular shape reminiscent of a kingly crown.

At Porto's Bakery & Cafe? The talented teams are also baking Rosca del Reyes, as well as Galleta de los Reyes, and you can buy yours through Sunday, Jan. 9. Just note that these timely offerings are available to walk-in guests only.

And Pitchoun Bakery, which is located at the Beverly Center, will be baking a trio of Three Kings Cakes all month long.

The twist? They've got French flair, with the traditional Parisian King Cake boasting "... buttery puff pastry layers with a rich almond-based filling."

The other two cakes, an almond-delicious chocolate King Cake and Provence King Cake, which includes candied fruit and nuts, will also be available for purchase through Jan. 31, 2022.