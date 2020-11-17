Find Your Local To-Go Thanksgiving Feast Now

What to Know Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 26

Restaurant-made turkey, ham, tofurkey, and sides are available for at-home dining

Orders must be placed in advance (dates vary by eatery)

Creating a quieter Thanksgiving celebration with the people in your household in 2020?

Forgoing the fuss and bustle is definitely tempting, even as you crave the classics from holidays gone by.

Local restaurants are eager to help Southern Californians savor a smaller but still sweet occasion. How? By putting together full meals, from the turkey to the gravy to some of the tried-and-true fixings.

Of course, Thanksgiving dinner has long been available for pick-up, and even delivery, at several spots around the region, but with the pandemic changing plans in 2020, revelers may be seeking a different way to sup.

If you're not cooking the full spread like you've done in years gone by, consider putting an order in at the following restaurants (and put it in soon; final order dates vary but they'll typically fall at least a few days ahead of the holiday).

Julienne: The French-inspired San Marino restaurant has several holiday musts on its Cuisine-to-Go menu, including a pumpkin pie with an orange pate sucree crust. Want just an individual Thanksgiving meal? You can order that, too.

Cafe Sevilla: The three-eatery group, which has restaurants in Long Beach, Costa Mesa, and San Diego, is celebrating "Thanksgiving in Spain." Turkey and mashed potatoes are on the menu, as well as tempting additions like barbacoa pineapple chutney.

Tiato: Craving Thanksgiving goodies with Asian flair? Order your take-out meal from this Santa Monica gem, and be sure to include Mama's Sticky Rice Stuffing and the Fall Persimmon Salad. The marvelous menu may be seen in full here.

Barton G.: If you know this West Hollywood venue, you know it has a flair for delicious drama. The to-go Thanksgiving menu has that same delicious spirit, with herb-roasted Turkey Breast with Confit Leg and Spiced Pumpkin Bread Pudding making appearances.

Fuego: The Long Beach restaurant, which is located at Hotel Maya, is famous for its festive offerings, but it may have one of the stand-out birds of the season. It's a cocoa-roasted Turkey Breast, but there are other intriguing goodies on the to-go menu, including Brioche Mushroom Stuffing. Yummy.

Boxwood: The eatery at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills has several not-so-traditional, oh-so-appetizing spins ahead for Thanksgiving 2020. Kabocha Squash Soup? Beef Wellington? Find them here.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens: You can recreate the experience of eating outdoors at the San Marino landmark at home by spreading a picnic blanket outside. On its to-go menu? Sweet Potato Soufflé, garlicky mashed potatoes, and other feasty things.

Georgia's Restaurant: Already have the turkey or your main dish but need a seriously delectable line-up of Southern-inspired sides? Order from the Long Beach or Anaheim Georgia's and enjoy peach cobbler, collard greens, and more.

The Raymond 1886: The historic Craftsman is putting together a tasty feast, one that includes butternut squash soup, pumpkin cheesecake, and your choice of Mary's Free-Range Turkey Breast or New York Steak.

Redbird: Chef Neal Fraser has quite the luscious line-up going for Thanksgiving 2020. Parker House rolls, Pumpkin Quince Soup, and sage-rubbed Turkey Remoulade are just some of the temptations.