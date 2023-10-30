Fly your DeLorean to Van Nuys for a special Valley-fied screening

What to Know "Back To The Valley," presented by My Valley Pass

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Van Nuys City Hall; live music, classic cars, and "La Bamba" and "Back to the Future" on the big screen

$5 and up adult, $3 and up child

If you were to pen a heartfelt paean to the van-tastic role Van Nuys has long held in popular culture, you'd need some time to do so, though not the true-hearted inspiration.

Because you've been enjoying the city on the silver screen for decades. Even if you haven't seen Van Nuys locations in every movie you've adored, you've savored flicks that were created or starred people who've called the city home and/or felt energized by its spirit.

My Valley Pass, the group that celebrates the San Fernando Valley in myriad marvelous ways, has long been energized by Van Nuys. And to honor that cinematic spirit? There's a screening and film-fun festivity ahead, one that will feature two films that enjoy "close ties" to the area.

"La Bamba" and "Back to the Future," a pair of seminal flicks from the 1980s, are the central treats of the Saturday, Nov. 4 party, which has another interesting civic ode in store: It's happening at Van Nuys City Hall.

And the name of the Van Nuys-loving bash? Prepare to go Back To The Valley.

Adding to the good feeling of the afternoon-into-evening event? Live performances, two shows, in fact, that will summon the mood and legacy of each film.

Viva La Bamba Band & Pamela Vargas will perform at 2:30 p.m., with "La Bamba" screening at 4 p.m., while "The Flux Capacitors" will rock at 6:15, with "Back to the Future" following at 8 o'clock.

There shall be miniature golf, a photo booth, cars on display — some will have ties to the movies we love — and food trucks, too, if you'd like to do a late lunch and/or dinner while visiting this Valley-love-a-thon.

Tickets pretty much have that '80s flair, too: They start at $5 for adults and $3 for children and, yep, that price will cover both films.

As Marty McFly might say, "heavy."