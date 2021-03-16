Fosselman's Has Two Spirited Sweets for St. Patrick's Day

What to Know
- 1824 W. Main St. in Alhambra
- Both flavors are available through March 2021
- $3.50 per scoop; $5.95 per pint
St. Patrick's Day has long been understandably associated with a host of delicious dishes, ingredients, add-ins, and fun eats, from corned beef to Irish soda bread to colcannon.
And the line-up of lively libations? From stouts to Irish cream to aged whiskey, the holiday offers a number of spirited and sippable ways to raise a rousing toast.
But what if, rather than holding a glass, you prefer holding a cone?
That can happen, if you happen to be 21 or over and a lover of limited-time, beautifully made ice creams.
For Fosselman's Ice Cream, that venerable Alhambra parlor known for crafting both classic and unusual treats, has a few just-right flavors made for March, including a pair of goodies that have been created for their adult fans.
Irish Coffee, with its already creamy nature, lends well to the richness of the cold confection, while a spin on Guinness adds a stout-y depth to the lickable sweet.
Both flavors are available at the Main Street shop on St. Patrick's Day, yes, and through the end of March.
A scoop? It's $3.50, but you can find the flavors by the pint and half-gallon, too.
Again: These goodies were made with actual alcohol, so purchase a pint for the 21-and-over ice cream aficionado in your life.
If neither stout nor a spirited scoop suit you, there's one more seasonal choice to consider: Thin Mint.
If your March hasn't been as minty as you like, this ice cream could be just the holiday-happy remedy you seek.
For all of Fosselman's fantastic flavors, from Ube to Lychee, click.