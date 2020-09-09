Free Aquarium Admission for First Responders

What to Know Friday, Sept. 11

Advance reservations are a must, as capacity is limited

The outdoor exhibits are open, while the indoor spaces remain temporarily closed

Showing gratitude?

There are so many authentic and meaningful ways to make that particularly rewarding, and always important, show of grace and goodness.

Connecting with a letter, a phone call, or another form of appreciation is always kind, though humans are endlessly and inspiringly inventive when it comes to displaying the spirit of true thanks.

At the Aquarium of the Pacific? That good, heart-deep gratitude is all about sharing the beauty of nature with the people who do so much for us, every single day.

It's the first responders we're lauding here, of course, and the Long Beach hub 'o sea treasures will make that uplifting connection possible on Friday, Sept. 11.

That's First Responders Day at the Aquarium of the Pacific, and admission will be waived for a host of people who serve, protect, and help us, without a second thought.

"Police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, EMS employees, nurses, doctors, and 911 dispatchers receive free admission on September 11," is the message from the aquarium, but do be sure to bring identification, like an ID card or paycheck stub.

That said, you'll also need to book your ticket in advance, as the destination is capping capacity for the event.

Further, only the outside areas of the aquarium are open at this time, though there'll be so much to see, including the June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the Molina Animal Care Center, and the ever-popular Shark Lagoon.

Again, reserve your ticket for Sept. 11 soon, due to capacity considerations, and do review all of the aquarium's safety policies, including temperature checks, beforehand.