Free movies begin at One Colorado in Old Pasadena

What to Know Movies Under the Stars, presented by One Colorado

Old Pasadena

Free (be sure to RSVP); VIP seating, with complimentary popcorn and soft drink, available for guests who show a receipt of $50 or more from a One Colorado store or eatery

A great movie has a superb script, yes, and sublime acting, for sure, and direction that dazzles, most definitely, and a certain crackling of mondo magic that's created by hundreds of talented crew members weaving together something cinematic.

But if we had to choose an external ingredient, a little pinch of something that wasn't necessarily present when the production took place, we might suggest starlight, which does, after all, have the word "star" in it, and "light," too, two frequently seen staples of the silver screen.

Outdoor movies boast that pinch of starlight, if it isn't especially overcast, and seeing a film at One Colorado in Old Pasadena feels like a starrier setting than most.

It could be that the back alleys of the district have had their time on screen, including famously in 1973's "The Sting," or simply that the vintage passageways are so darn picturesque.

Prepare to soak the starlight and alleys and movie magic in over three July nights when Movies Under the Stars returns to one Colorado, giving people the chance to experience outdoor flicks for free.

"Sister Act" is up first, on July 8, "Groundhog Day" is the July 15 film, and "Hook" swashbuckles onto the scene on July 22. Indeed, these are all hits straight from the '90s, if you're in a '90s-sort of movie-loving mood (which we always are kind of rocking).

The first-come, first-served screenings are complimentary and RSVPing? You'll want to do so.

And if you're eager for a VIP experience? Show a One Colorado receipt for $50 or more — there are several shops and restaurants right there to consider — and you'll enjoy a VIP seat, popcorn, and a soft drink.

Starlight, a softly lit courtyard just off the Old Pasadena alleys, and movie magic, all for free: Find out more about this popular film series.