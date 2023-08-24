Gelato lovers, a festival worth melting over is headed for Ovation Hollywood

What to Know Gelato Festival World Masters at Ovation Hollywood

Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3

$15 and up

It's right around Labor Day when we begin to think that fall might be arriving, but anyone who has spent a single September in Los Angeles knows that those autumnal feels are weeks if not months off.

Call it the June Gloom effect: Our warmer days are delayed quite often, meaning the summer stretch can continue even into the time when other places are breaking out the sweaters.

One sweet solution to summer's Southern California staying power? We need to do our own breaking out: We need to break out the cool desserts and treats, the sort of sweets that say "The summer season has not concluded and colder confections still hold sway."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Gelato Festival World Masters shall start our September off in just this fashion, giving lovers of the centuries-old confection two days of tasty, rich, and fanciful desserts.

It's all lusciously landing at Ovation Hollywood on Saturday, S,ept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3, which, yes, comprise the beginning and middle of Labor Day Weekend 2023 (just note that the festival ends before Labor Day Monday arrives).

A starry centerpiece to the spoonable spectacular?

The "... one-of-a-kind event will host 12 skilled gelato masters competing for the title of the Best Gelato Master in North America 2023," promise organizers, so count on seeing some of the top toques in the dessert-making world.

The traditional Italian treat is a late-summer favorite, thanks to the fact that it makes creamy cameos at all sorts of San Gennaro festivals, which take place during September; Festa Italia in Monterey, which is scheduled for the second weekend of September, will feature the goodie.

As for what types of gelatos will play a palate-pleasing part in the Gelato Festival World Masters? Expect offbeat ingredients and the sort of add-ins that often show up in more savory dishes, from basil to rosemary.

The scoop-ready, cup-stuffing favorite is synonymous with pairing deep dairy tones with some of the foodstuffs that usually appear on dinner plates rather than during the dessert course.

Tickets, times, and information? Wave your gelato spoon high and get the scoop at this site.