Häagen-Dazs Is Now Making Chameleon Cold Brew Floats

What to Know Starting May 17

Find the new float at your local Häagen-Dazs shop through September 2021, along with other goodies from the Coffee Collection

Chameleon triple-shot black cold brew is the kicky component

Choosing between a perfect scoop of ice cream, a liquid-y luscious float, or a kicky can of cold brew coffee?

Sometimes alighting on a specific pick from the realm of small indulgences can be a bit of a sticky wicket. We want all the things, all at once, is basically what we're getting at, but finding three distinct treats in a single cup can be something of a not-so-trying chore.

But Häagen-Dazs is starting our summer season off in the easiest, creamiest, and coffee-iest way possible, thanks to a new partnership with Chameleon Coffee.

Starting on Monday, May 17, fans of floats, cold brew, and vanilla ice cream can find the new Chameleon Cold Brew Float on the limited-time menu at local Häagen-Dazs shops, as well as other goodies from the coffee company's Coffee Collection.

Found within that confection-cool collection? There's a tempting line of Frappes, a Coffee Chip Shake, and other delectables.

As for the centerpiece float?

Here's what sippers will find within its frosty folds: The drinkable offering includes an "... exclusive canned Chameleon Cold-Brew Tripleshot Black Coffee poured over two scoops of classic Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream, topped with a rich, whipped cold foam for the ultimate summer pick-me-up."

Summer is celebrated for its refreshing pick-me-ups, and this goodie is one of the first out of the gate on 2021's sweet scene.

"The Häagen-Dazs Chameleon Cold-Brew Float is an exciting addition to our summer beverage lineup. We developed the recipe in partnership with the Chameleon team to perfectly complement our ice cream."

"With an array of coffee-inspired offerings, from our Coffee ice cream to our Mocha Coffee Frappe and the innovative new Chameleon Cold-Brew Float, Häagen-Dazs is now a true summer coffee destination," says Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops.

Enjoy the float, and all of the Coffee Collection choices, through September 2021 at your local Häagen-Dazs shop.