‘Hamilton': The Digital Lottery Is Back and a New Store Opens

What to Know "Hamilton" opens at the Hollywood Pantages on Aug. 17

The digital lottery opens on Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. and closes at noon on Aug. 12, for performances from Aug. 17 through 22; all lottery windows will begin on a Friday and end on the following Thursday

Hamilton the Store opens next to the Hollywood Pantages on Aug. 12

Being in "The Room Where It Happens"?

For many theater fans hoping to snag a savings-sweet seat at a big play or musical, that room was often the space near a venue's box office, the ticket window that wasn't far from the sidewalk running near the theater's doors.

But digital lotteries have been on the happy rise, giving fans the chance to throw their name into the ring from wherever they happen to be.

The #Ham4Ham digital lottery, which treats lucky "Hamilton" fans to $10 seats, has done just that in previous years.

Now the Hollywood Pantages just announced that it will again embrace the popular, sign-in-try-your-luck lottery, and soon, too: The first window opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6.

You'll have from that moment through to noon on Thursday, Aug. 12 to enter for the shows scheduled from Aug. 17 through 22, 2021. Which means that, yes: You might just snag a seat on opening night.

Talk about not missing your shot.

How to enter? You can use the official Hamilton app or visit the lottery page at the touring company's site.

There are several things to know, rules and how to enter and such, that you'll want to review. You'll need to be 18 or over to enter, and "have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter."

Proof of vaccine will also be required to see the show.

Good to keep in mind?

That entry window will stay consistent throughout the newest Hollywood "Hamilton" engagement, with the digital lottery opening at 10 a.m. each Friday and closing the following Thursday at noon, for shows that begin the following week.

If you win, you'll learn it within hours of the lottery window closing, and definitely by 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon (non-winners will also receive a notification).

Read all now so you don't miss your shot.

There's more "Hamilton" goodness afoot: Hamilton the Store will open next to the Hollywood Pantages at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12.

This is the first Los Angeles location for the merch-and-more store, which also has a soon-to-reopen location in New York City across the street from the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Photo: Sabrina Sloan and Jamael Westman in "Hamilton."