‘Haunted Little Tokyo' returns with a ghost tour and free scavenger hunt

What to Know Little Tokyo Ghost Tours will take place Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.; only a few spots are available; $20 per person

Join the free Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt on the afternoon of Oct. 26, beginning at 1 o'clock

A free 21+ Block Party — be sure to RSVP "for details" — will revel on the evening of Oct. 26 starting at 4 p.m.; reservations close at 9 p.m. on Oct. 24

Whether you're attending Delicious Little Tokyo in the springtime, admiring colorful tanabata during Nisei Week, or chatting with Shogun Santa in December, you're soaking up the cultural cool that is synonymous with the DTLA destination.

It's a gem of a neighborhood that always honors the major milestones in a major way, and those ebullient observances always include the Halloween season.

How devoted is Little Tokyo to the October revelries? This devoted: There are actually a few festivities and events to enjoy during the Haunted Little Tokyo celebrations, including an outdoor bash that is just for the grown-ups.

That's Little Tokyo's vibrant Block Party, and it will shimmer on the final Saturday of the month. If you'd like to don your quirkiest costume and make for Little Tokyo on Oct. 26, you should be 21 or older and, most definitely, you'll want to RSVP to find out more about "the secret location."

It's free to attend but letting organizers know you'll be there is a must. Be sure to reserve your spot by Oct. 24 at 9 in the evening; reservations will be closed after that time.

Earlier in the day is also something free, but this one has an all-ages vibe: It's the Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt, which is all about collecting stamps around the area.

At the conclusion of the go-here-go-there adventure? Oh yum: There shall be a "special treat" to enjoy.

A sweet all-ages Haunted Little Tokyo Scavenger Hunt is part of the 2024 revelries; it's happening Oct. 26. (photo: Go Little Tokyo)

Again, that's also Oct. 26, but a few hours ahead of the Block Party. And, yay: Costumes are encouraged.

But before the scavenger hunt and nighttime celebrating, there is fun of a phantom-esque variety to savor: A Ghost Tour is setting out on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 o'clock.

Only a few spots are available, so be sure to haunt this helpful page if you'd like a ticket.

Admission to the ethereal and historical walk-around is $20.