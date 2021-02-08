Heart-Shaped Pizzas Are Back at Fresh Brothers

What to Know Fresh Brothers

Through Feb. 28, 2021

Heart-shaped pizzas are the same price as the traditionally round pizzas

Claiming that something is "cheesy"?

At first glance, it might seem as if you're not exactly paying a compliment.

But truthfully? Many cheesy things in this world can be choice things, especially if pepperoni and red sauce and a toothsome crust are all involved.

And if you're talking about giving a sweetheart something especially cheesy for Valentine's Day, you may just be referring to the special offering that pops up at Fresh Brothers each February.

For the pizza company has become known as one of the go-to places to procure a pizza that's not round, as cheese-melted pies traditionally are, but baked in the shape of a heart.

And showing up with a box on your darling's doorstep, a pizza-packed package that contains this cheesy Valentine's gift?

Call it a stroke of sauce-laden, sausage-spicy brilliance on your part.

But here's something brilliant, if you're hoping to celebrate the holiday o' love all month long: Fresh Brothers is keeping this sweet-of-heart special going throughout the month.

And here's something else that's nice: There is no additional fee for ordering a heart-shaped pizza, be it pepperoni, cheese, Hawaiian, or another tempting type.

Thinking about choosing a cheesy gift for your valentine this Valentine's Day? You should, if your paramour is a pizza person, and you can, by treating them to an only-in-February foodstuff that is filling and full of photo-ready pizzazz.

How, though, to slice a heart-shaped pizza?

That's a bit of a brain-twister, but just the sort of conversational topic that's perfect for a pair of pizza-loving lovebirds to discuss.