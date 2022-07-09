Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty Cafe Opens in Las Vegas

The latest location is in addition to a sister pop-up concept at The Park MGM LV, the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine and two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks.

By Whitney Ashton Irick

Louiie Victa

Hello again, Las Vegas.

The newest Hello Kitty Cafe location opened Friday at Fashion Show Las Vegas, right off the Vegas Strip.

The new full fledged-cafe celebrates "all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas," offering fans exclusive collectible merchandise and supercute treats only available at the new location.

One of the supercute treats at the Fashion Show Las Vegas location: Soft serve ice cream in a fresh baked Hello Kitty-shaped waffle cone. | Photo credit: Louiie Victa
Fans can expect Hello Kitty-themed beverages (lemonades, new espresso drinks and milk teas), sweets (ice cream, cookies, cake and more), merchandise and several photo backdrop opportunities at the indoor cafe. You can view the full menu here.

The beverage offerings at Hello Kitty Cafe Las Vegas include lemonades, new espresso drinks and milk teas. | Photo credit: Louiie Victa

Friday's grand opening marks the second Nevada location for Sanrio's Hello Kitty Cafe. A sister pop-up concept opened at The Park MGM LV in 2019. Its California counterparts include the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine and two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks that visit both coasts.

Hours of operation for the Vegas location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

