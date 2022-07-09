Hello again, Las Vegas.

The newest Hello Kitty Cafe location opened Friday at Fashion Show Las Vegas, right off the Vegas Strip.

The new full fledged-cafe celebrates "all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas," offering fans exclusive collectible merchandise and supercute treats only available at the new location.

Fans can expect Hello Kitty-themed beverages (lemonades, new espresso drinks and milk teas), sweets (ice cream, cookies, cake and more), merchandise and several photo backdrop opportunities at the indoor cafe. You can view the full menu here.

Friday's grand opening marks the second Nevada location for Sanrio's Hello Kitty Cafe. A sister pop-up concept opened at The Park MGM LV in 2019. Its California counterparts include the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine and two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks that visit both coasts.

Hours of operation for the Vegas location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.