Inventors assemble: ‘City of STEM + LA Maker Faire' boasts oodles of free activities

What to Know City of STEM + LA Maker Faire, presented by Los Angeles Public Library and Columbia Memorial Space Center

Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Free; RSVP via Eventbrite to enter a raffle; activities, inventions, talks, cameos by "famous makers and science celebrities," and build-it-out wonders will play roles

The world is awakening — any stroll down any Southern California street will reveal a flurry of little green spriglets and teeny tiny flowers — which puts us in an aspirational mood, the sort of mood that can stoke our annual rebirth.

Spring inspires us to grow, but this time of year isn't solely about clearing out the cobwebs and buffing the floors: We're eager to make some personal headway, connect with fresh wellsprings of inspiration, and discover new paths.

This is all to enthusiastically proclaim that the timing of City of STEM + LA Maker Faire couldn't be more perfect: This brain-growing, idea-coaxing, community cool bash is ready to grow its own proverbial stems and leaves on the first Saturday in April.

So stow the cobweb broom and the floor buffer, too, and roll for Los Angeles State Historic Park, where a bevy of makers, inventors, thinkers, tinkerers, and let's-try-it-this-way-ers will gather to build stuff, discuss offbeat-but-awesome notions, and make little marvels.

Billed as "Southern California's largest celebration of science, making, creativity, invention, and fun," the curiosity-driven convention is totally free.

That said, securing your complimentary spot via Eventbrite ahead of the April 6 invent-o-rama is something you may want to do. Organizers say that "(w)hile a ticket is not needed to attend City of STEM + Los Angeles Maker Faire, if you would like to be entered into a raffle for a special prize, we encourage you to register on Eventbrite."

Once at the science-centered spectacular, attendees will dig into "... hands-on activities, amazing experiences, workshops, lectures and appearances by famous creators and science celebrities!"

It's an effervescent event that "reflects the diversity of the greater Los Angeles region and promotes access to science and creativity for all!"

Exhibitors and groups set to play robust roles at the 2024 maker meet-up include the California Invention Convention, Rolling Robots, Los Angeles Lowrider Alliance, Woodcraft Rangers, and dozens of other regional gems.

Are you eager to see some amazing engineering at work before you even arrive at the Maker Faire? There's a Metro station located near the park, putting you on "track" for a good time.