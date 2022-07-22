Irv's Burgers, That Iconic Route 66 Stand, Is Back

What to Know Irv's Burgers, which opened in 1946, closed in 2018; it reopened in early July 2022

7998 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

Double cheeseburgers, pastrami sandwiches, and milkshakes; "Brady's Way," an add-on choice, is raising money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

When a savory staple becomes part of a community over the course of several decades, anecdotes, associations, and flavorful memories instantly spring to mind for those who know and love it.

And when it comes to Irv's Burgers, those moments are as plentiful as the yummy French fries the stand served over the years.

Some people might remember the stand as the first place they ate at back in the late '40s, on a family road trip along Route 66. Music mavens will remember that Irv's was dazzlingly depicted inside Linda Ronstadt's album "Living in the USA."

And longtime fans might recall that "Just for You" was sweetly written by owner Sonia Hong on their paper plates (charming illustrations often accompanied the upbeat message).

Whatever recollections you hold close, you likely met the news of Irv's 2018 closure with sadness, and a poignant sense that something dear had been lost.

But that something dear returned earlier in July 2022, when Irv's Burgers reopened at 7998 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Those decadent double cheeseburgers are back, and the pastrami sandwiches, too, as well as the oh-so-have-to-have-'em fries and milkshakes.

Look also for a hot dog (the Irv's Dog, natch), a tuna melt, and "Brady's Way," an add-on. You'll get cheese sauce and fries if you go Brady's Way, and pay $4, with a dollar from each order being donated to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The menu option was named in tribute to Brady Slater, an 11-year-old CHLA Junior Ambassador. Brady was "... was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as an infant which affected his ability to walk normally. However, thanks to Children's Hospital and the incredible work of Dr. Robert Kay, Brady had the surgery that drastically improved his walk and his quality of life," shares the stand.

Lawrence Longo, founder of the experiential dining company Off the Menu, partnered with Ms. Hong on a 2021 pop-up at the stand. It was so successful that the next step seemed to be clear: Revive Irv's and give fans the chance to stop by for supper, lunch, or anything in-between on any day of the week.

It's a starry yet down-to-earth eatery, one that has been enjoyed by Frank Sinatra, Janis Joplin, Route 66 roamers, and locals looking for appetizing, affordable, and stick-to-the-ribs meals.

Those roadside meals boast a backstory that spans from the Mother Road to music royalty and straight to Tinseltown, which is a notable feat for any business, and certainly one that was long primed for a comeback.