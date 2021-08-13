It's Friday the 13th, and a Spooky Deal Is Crackling

What to Know Friday, Aug. 13 is the only Friday the 13th on the 2021 calendar

Temecula Terror has a $13 ticket deal afoot

Other spooky goings-on, including Awaken the Spirits, will soon haunt various Southern California spots

Not a single human controls the turns and twists of the calendar, but if we did grab hold of the reins, or we were granted an important seat on some calendar committee, we would only allow Friday the 13th to show up close to Halloween, since the two holidays share some spooky qualities.

Alas: We haven't yet been offered a calendar committee seat, and time will do what it will. And time has decreed that the only Friday the 13th in 2021 is happening in August, possibly the hottest, brightest, and unspookiest of months.

But there are a few ways to find the fun frights of the day, and they don't involve any purported good luck or bad luck charms.

Big phew.

They do, however, take into eerie account that Halloween is just over two months away, and if that is filling you with the tingles, better get tingly, for a new haunt has a Friday the 13th ticket deal afoot.

It's Temecula Terror, a carnival-esque destination in wine country that will boast offerings for families as well as adults seeking more scares (depending upon the hour when you arrive).

If you want to check out the new haunt, here's Friday the 13th news worth grinning over, ghoulishly: You can score a general $13 ticket if you purchase it from Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.

The available dates? They're materializing in October. Oh yes, and this is sweet and/or scary: The Friday the 13th ticket deal also includes Temecula Terror's opening night on Oct. 1.

Eek.

But Friday the 13th's tendrils are already curling around the Pasadena Convention Center in the days ahead, for Awaken the Spirits, a Halloween-minded merriment from the team behind Midsummer Scream, will shimmer into being on Aug. 14 and 15, 2021.

Tickets are sold out, but wait: The terrifying team is putting together a fresh and frightful holiday convention, just ahead of Christmas, called Season's Screamings.