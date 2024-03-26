It's full STEAM ahead for ‘Imaginology,' a free build/make/dream festival for kids

What to Know "Imaginology" at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa

April 13 and 14, 2024; Free entry (parking is $12)

STEAM-themed exhibits and activities will help youngsters learn about science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math

Building a robot out of spare boxes, choreographing a dazzling dance routine, and seeing how high a person can multiply by two: Plenty of kids spend time in a STEAM daydream as they create, experiment, and invent on any random Saturday afternoon.

Getting the chance to build, dance, make music, and do math in a supportive setting, with oodles of different STEAM activities and learning opportunities, is just the ticket for kids who love fashioning fanciful stuff and would love to expand their wings.

And, yes, for those youngsters who may just be entering the wondrous realm of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, and just need a chance to discover what STEAM is all about.

Imaginology is a weekend-long celebration for kids and families to explore these delightful, mind-expanding, spirit-lifting disciplines, a free festival welcoming several smart and engaging organizations and groups.

Yes, this is free, though parking is additional, and, as you might surmise, it needs a little room to spread its proverbial wings. It's all burbling, with moxie, can-do, and joy, at the OC Fair & Event Center on April 13 and 14.

Some of the you-try-it pursuits on the 2024 roster?

Kids can don a "blubber glove" and "see how marine animals survive in cold water." The Coder School will stop by to share some how-to knowledge about coding, while the Harbor Soaring Society will "fly" by to share some thrilling aerospace adventures.

Dance, music, playing with kinetic sand, learning about chess, and getting acquainted with some amazing reptiles are also part of the Imaginology magic.

Take-home crafts will keep the love of doing/learning/growing robust, even after your tot departs the imagination-fueled festival.