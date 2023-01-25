It's Library Shelfie Day and Los Angeles Public Library Has Tips

What to Know The fourth Wednesday in January — Jan. 25 in 2023 — is Library Shelfie Day, when readers are invited to share photos of their favorite books

Los Angeles Public Library shared a photo-themed video ahead of the occasion, giving Central Library visitors tips on taking great snaps

The library is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a line-up of lively literary events

Photographs and books have a long history, with tomes paying tribute to the art of picture-taking arriving mere moments, or so it seems, after the invention of the captured image.

But snapshots involving the written word can go beyond those elegant publications that honor celebrated photographers or the camera arts; we can, of course, take and share pictures of the novels, comics, and storybooks we adore the most.

Library Shelfie Day encourages us to do just that. Posing in front of a bookshelf at home or at our local library, or simply holding a work that is dear to our heart in the photo, is what it is all about.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And of course, the literary occasion is also about giving some love to our libraries in the process. It so happens the Los Angeles Public Library is in the merry midst of a milestone year, and if you'd like to wish the eminent institution a happy 150th anniversary, Jan. 25 would be a fine day to do so.

But whether you intend to participate in Library Shelfie Day or not — the hashtag, by the by, is #libraryshelfie — you can also pick up tips on taking pictures at our city's incredible Central Library.

Lucky us: The library kindly (and cutely) posted a short and cheeky video on doing just that, and just before Library Shelfie Day, too.

Whether you intend to pose for a few quick pics in a beloved section of your local library or simply check out what other readers are spotlighting on Library Shelfie Day, we wish you a bevy of blissful book experiences.

After all, in this chilliest time of year, with more rain in the forecast, turning to a great book can be just the ray of sunshine we seek.