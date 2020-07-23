Join a Supercute Hello Kitty Painting Class

What to Know Monday, July 27 from 6-8:30 p.m.

$70 kit

Buy your kit ahead of time (by phone) or at the Hello Kitty Hollywood store, then join the class by Zoom

Splashing your scene with a hefty amount of supercute-a-tude?

There are easy steps you can take, while at home, to add more adorable flair to your domestic situation.

You can order a box of red bows, and a few bottles of glitter, and then create a wall of bows. (Pro tip: Bigger walls required more bows.)

You can display the merry mugs, clothes, pins, bags, and other goodies you've purchased at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, an on-the-go favorite which has popped up around Southern California's shopping centers, with frequency, in recent years.

And framing your photos from the super-popular Sanrio pop-up at Tanaka Farms awhile back? Those will go nicely on your bow wall.

There's now a fresh and frolicsome way to add Hello Kitty cred to your casa, and you can (mostly) create this smile-inducing slice of cuteness at home.

It's a Hello Kitty painting class, a virtual happening helmed by the Hello Kitty Hollywood store.

That's where you'll pick up your painting kit, either in-store or curbside, for the July 27 Zoom class.

A kit? It is $70, and it includes a 16'x20' canvas, paint brushes, acrylic paints, and a few other items. The full list may be found here.

Participants of the sunshiny session should also expect "a super special guest appearance."

Does your big wall of bows need a little something extra, an addition that's sweet, splendid, and very Sanrio?

Sign up soon, pick up your kit, and add some Hello Kitty happiness to your creative hobbies this stay-in summer.