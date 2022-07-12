Ketch up With National French Fry Day Deals

What to Know July 13 is National French Fry Day

McDonald's will offer a free large fry through its app

Enjoy a complimentary order of Fat or Skinny Fatburger fries with purchase (some restrictions apply)

You say "potato," we say "is there plenty of ketchup involved?"

Because potatoes, quite often, lead to French fries, and French fries, as a general rule, lead to small plate-based pools of ketchup, or ranch, or even mayonnaise, if you're feeling it.

(Even milkshakes get the fry-dipping treatment on occasion, and by "on occasion" we mean frequently, for this not-so-offbeat pairing is well-loved by many people.)

Potatoes will very much lead to fries when the 13th day of July arrives, giving condiment seekers, people who celebrate snacks, and fans of fast munchables a the starchy joy that arises when a hot bag of straight-from-the-fryer shoestrings appears.

For National French Fry Day bubbles and pops on July 13, leading lovers of this classic side to restaurants known for celebrating Fryday each and every day of the week.

As it turns out, Fryday is a Wednesday in 2022, and a few eateries around town will offer deals on these dippable wonders.

McDonald's is treating fans to a free large order of fries on July 13. Important to know before you go? You don't need to make a purchase, but you will need to secure your complimentary fries through the McDonald's app.

Fatburger is turning the single celebratory day into a full week of fry-ness. How? By giving away an order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase (Sweet Potato Fries aren't included in this offer). Want to redeem online? The code is FrenchFryDay22. Want to redeem in-store? You'll need to mention the promotion, which is on from July 13 through 19.

Hot Dog on a Stick is treating guests to a "free surprise" with any fry purchase. What might you score while visiting the corn dog favorite on July 13? Stop by and discover what delights might await.

French Fry Week has begun at Wendy's, with fresh offers popping up each day through July 15. Happening on National French Fry Day? Make a mobile order purchase via the Wendy's app and receive any size of fry for free.

And at Farmer Boys? Enjoy an order of "Always Crispy" fries for $1 with any purchase. You'll want to find a participating location, and, yep, this is a while-supplies-last sort of deal.