Daily costume parades are a festive fall favorite at Kidspace

What to Know Kidspace Halloween Bash at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Daily: Sept. 20 through Oct. 31, 2024

Costume parades happen daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; additional parades will pop up at 1 p.m. on the weekends

Included with Kidspace admission; advance purchase is strongly recommended for these popular events

Before the big floats of New Year's Day can proudly pomp their floral way through the heart of Pasadena, there is another Crown City parade that catches the fancy of holiday-loving locals.

The holiday, though, arrives a couple of months before the Rose Parade colorfully commences: It's Halloween, and the place isn't Colorado Boulevard but rather Kidspace Children's Museum, near Rose Bowl Stadium.

Kidspace, which offers several seasonal celebrations for families with curious and adventurous little ones, has become a popular place for costumed tots to parade, in the sunshine, in the weeks leading up to Oct. 31.

But wait: This isn't a one-time-per-week parade, no sirree.

Rather, youngsters can join the playful procession twice daily, and three times on Saturdays and Sundays, from Sept. 20 through Halloween.

The daily parades are a sweet and central part of the Kidspace Halloween Bash, but there are other delightful, not-so-spooky draws.

Tricycle-oriented adventures are a happy hallmark at the go-do-try educational space, and the museum's Halloween offerings will include "a thrilling trike ride through a spooky house."

Pumpkin Bowling is part of the fall-centric fun, as is the chance to mix up a strange and silly brew in the Witch's Kitchen (dragon scales may be involved, and unicorn tears, too).

Special events will add sparkle to the schedule, like magic performances on Oct. 5 and 6. And hoot hoot: "Owl-o-Ween" will flap by the museum in the evening on Oct. 18 and 19.

Just check ahead if you'd like to be there when a pop-up event takes place.

"This season at Kidspace every day feels like the happiest Halloween party," said Lisa Clements, CEO of Kidspace.

"Halloween is our favorite season, and each year our celebration gets bigger and better with more creative play, and opportunities to create memorable family fun."

The Halloween bash, and daily parades, is included with Kidspace admission or membership. Check the schedule before you go to make sure you're there during a parade time.

And, of course, your little one is welcome to wear a costume.

All of the adorable details about this uplifting celebration of autumn, Halloween, and everything in-between? Parade on over to the Kidspace site now.