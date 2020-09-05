deals

Krispy Kreme has a Dollar Deal on a Dozen

Buy any dozen you like on Sept. 5, then spend one more dollar and snag a dozen Glazed Originals.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Donuts on a conveyor belt.
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Saturday, Sept. 5
  • Buy any dozen, receive a free Glazed Original dozen for an additional dollar
  • Barcode (on the web site) required

"Long weekends were made for..." is a sentence that's often heard as we head into a stretch ending in a holiday Monday.

"Relaxing" works here, as does "time outdoors," or "even finishing that garage cleanout you began last winter."

But if you're a pastry-obsessed person, "finding a deal on a dozen Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts, so those doughnut can be enjoyed by the family, all throughout the long weekend," also works following those ellipses.

And it so happens that Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering just such a deal, on Saturday, Sept. 5, which is the kick-off to Labor Day Weekend 2020.

The glazy-good headline? Buy any dozen you like, have another dollar on hand, spend that dollar, and walk out with another dozen, all Glazed Original doughnuts.

You know these doughnuts, the hard-to-stop-eating doughnuts, the doughnuts that leave your fingertips sweetly sticky.

A few things to know? This isn't available online, and you'll need to show the barcode on this page to enjoy the deal.

And definitely stop by on Sept. 5 for your doughnuts. Doughnuts you can revisit throughout the long weekend, for long weekends were made for luscious and special snacking, the sort of snacking found in a box of glazed, ring-shaped, super-chewy goodies.

This article tagged under:

deals
