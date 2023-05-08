Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts She Won't Return

If you're not much of a planner or Mother's Day just snuck up on you, don't fret.

There's still time to get the mom in your life a thoughtful gift that she won't want to return.

From the practical to the decadent, you can't miss with one of these last-minute gifts.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Homemade

Geranium Punch Needle Pattern. $FREE. You can never go wrong with a handmade gift for mom. These beginner-friendly patterns by DMC embroidery are free to download and take only 3 hours to complete. You can stitch onto a tote bag or cushion cover or simply gift on the embroidery hoop as-is. There are 3 other floral patterns to choose from. If you need the thread and other supplies, you can order the full kit from DMC for shipping.

Wine

Whispering Angel Rosé. $24.99. There's a reason this is the #1 best-selling rosé in the U.S. Treat her to this delectable pink wine from Provence, France. It's described as "fruit forward" with notes of red berries, making it an excellent choice for brunch. It's available for delivery through Drizzly or at your local liquor store.

Rock Angel Rosé. $37.59 This premium rosé is fermented and aged in oak barrels for a richer wine. Serve it before dinner or pair it with a variety of cuisines.

Mother's Day Edition Firelight 750 Flask. $135. Choose from 3 exclusive Mother's Day designs for a customized gift. The 750ml vacuum-insulated flask includes two 6-shooter tumblers and can fit a full bottle of wine. Order by May 9th for 2-day shipping or May 10th for next-day shipping.

Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers Burlap Wrapped Boquet. $79-$129. Choose from the "Just Right" bouquet, "Big Love," or "Fancy Pants XL" bouquet for a gorgeous assortment of seasonal farm-fresh flowers. You still have time to schedule your Mother's Day delivery but if you leave it til the last minute, they offer next-day shipping on select blooms.

Sweets

MOM Sweet & Sour Mix Gift Box by Sockerbit. $23.00. She's never too old to enjoy a box of sweet & sour gummy candies. Their candy is made with quality, non-GMO ingredients and free from high fructose corn syrup, trans fats and artificial colors. They even have gelatin-free options if that is a concern. Candies are imported from Scandinavia and packaged in Los Angeles, California for local pick-up or nationwide shipping.

Sprinkles Cupcakes Mother's Day Bundle. $65+ For the perfect last-minute treat to take to mom's house, pick up a gift box of cupcakes at your local Sprinkle's bakery or order for delivery. The special Mother's Day bundle includes 3 Vanilla, 3 Salty Caramel, 3 Red Velvet, and 3 Dark Chocolate cupcakes.

Ferrero Rocher Gift Box. $11.48. This gold box is ready for gifting with 18 individually-wrapped hazlenut chocolates. Pick one up at your local Walmart.

Home Appliances

Tovala Smart Oven. $149.99. This 5-in-1 wi-fi-connected toaster oven air fryer combo makes meal times a lot less stressful for busy moms. It can scan over 1,000 pantry and frozen food items and knows how to cook them to perfection. No pre-heating is required and the smartphone app lets her know when the food is ready so she can step away to do other things. They also offer a meal subscription service that facilitates things even further. For last-minute gifting, order on Amazon or send a digital gift card.

Dartwood Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner - Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop. $147.99. The built-in sensors make cleaning automatic so mom doesn't have to lift a finger! Not only does it vacuum but it also mops the floors with its built-in water tank. It ships within 1-2 working days.

Hurom Easy Clean Slow Juicer. $296.65. Moms are always worrying about their family's health and how to get more nutrients into their diets. With this juicer, she can do just that. Hurom’s unique and patented slow squeeze technology keeps juice in its most natural state while staying fresher for longer.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Super Cocoa by RDCL Superfoods. $29.99. Gift mom a box of nutritious cocoa that will fulfill her chocolate cravings while giving her the protein, organic veggies and fruits that she needs to keep doing all that she does.

Colombian Blend Coffee by Death Wish Coffee Co. $19.99. This medium-roast coffee comes in ground or whole bean bags and purports to be the "world's strongest coffee." Send mom a digital gift card to help fund her coffee addiction.

Beauty

3-Pc. J'adore Eau de Parfum Limited-Edition Gift Set. $180. This gift set includes a 3.4oz bottle of perfume, a 2.5oz bottle of beautifying body milk and a 0.17oz mini perfume bottle that she can throw in her purse or carry-on. It's available at your local Macy's store for last-minute pick-up.

SurfDurt: Original Reef Safe Sunscreen. $27.54. Regardless of how mom feels about make-up or skincare, she'll need a good face sunscreen to protect her skin. This one by SurfDurt comes in a tan "neutral" for a slightly tinted makeup look or the white "zombie" for a natural mineral sunscreen. It's produced in San Diego, California and is available on Amazon Prime for 2-day shipping.

Accessories

Slip Pure Silk Capri Sleep Mask. $50. For a luxurious sleep that's easy on the eyes, get her this pure silk sleep mask available at Bloomingdale's.

EmiJay Guava Flower Super Bloom Clip. $15. This gorgeous hair clip will have her looking like she just stepped off a tropical island. It comes in pink, white or blue and is available at your local Bloomingdale's store.

La Dolce Vita Lemon Tote Bag. $108. A stylish jute bag for exploring the sites while on vacation or taking to the beach. It features a woven lemon on the inside and pink and yellow stripes adorn the sides. Also available at Bloomingdale's for last-minute shopping.

The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Ankle Boot. $40.00. These beautiful ivory boots with embroidered roses will look great with jeans or dresses. They're so popular, there are only a few sizes left. Order online at Walmart.com for 2-day shipping.

Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage. $35.99. If you've ever struggled in the airport with your bag constantly falling off the top of your suitcase, you know what a great gift this is. The Cincha luggage straps secure her personal bag to her carry-on or checked luggage handle, so she can maneuver through the airport hands-free. Available on Amazon.

Third Eye Headlamp. $49.99. Even if she's not outdoorsy, this headlamp has so many use cases. She can use it for reading in bed like Drew Barrymore, walking the dog at night, or any time she needs a hands-free light. It's available on Amazon Prime for two-day shipping.

Tech

Arzopa Portable Monitor. $125.99. Perfect for moms who work remotely, this light-weight and slim portable laptop monitor has both USB C and HDMI inputs so it’s compatible with everything from PCs, gaming consoles, MacBooks, Android Devices, Apple Devices, or tablets. It's currently 30% off and available on Amazon Prime.

Smartish Case Clinger or Wallet Slayer Vol. 1. $29.99 each. Moms always have their hands full but with these smartphone accessories, they won't have to worry about their essentials. The case clinger attaches to a phone case so she can wear the phone like a crossbody bag while the wallet slayer keeps her phone protected and doubles as a card wallet. Send her a digital gift card so she can choose the style she likes best.

Charity

Virtual Cow Hug from The Gentle Barn. $15+ Send mom a virtual hug from one of the Gentle Barn cows. For a $15 or more donation, you'll receive a digital card with a photo and greeting from one of six cows. The card can be printed at home for an in-person gift or will be emailed to mom on Mother's Day. The donations supports the Cow Hug Therapy Program, which helps trauma victims, veterans, at-risk youth, and many other people de-stress and find emotional solace and healing in a safe place.

