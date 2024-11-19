A stately landmark reopens as the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

If you've sauntered along Ocean Avenue in Long Beach at most any point over the last century, and you paused to gaze upward, chances are good that you found yourself drawn to the dramatic, red-tiled tower of The Breakers, the distinguished 14-story hotel that has graced that spot since 1926.

The story of the stately stayover spot, which was a favorite getaway of Golden Age movie stars, has lived out a few different lives over its nearly century-long run. Different companies were at the hotel's helm over the years and the building served as an assisted living residence.

It was perhaps known, at least in dining circles, for its beloved '30s-era Sky Room, a view-blessed eatery that shuttered in 2018 after being revived in the late 1990s.

Nov. 19, 2024 marks the start of a new era for the storied building, which still handsomely commands the local skyline: Meet the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach, the newest member of the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Family.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Sky Room has returned, sweet news, along with a luxury spa, a rooftop bar called Halo, a cozy lobby bar dubbed La Sala, and the new Nettuno, a restaurant that will offer "a seasonal menu inspired by authentic Italian home-cooked meals."

The sizable destination features elegant 185 guest rooms and 22 suites, with design notes that draw from the hotel's vintage roots as well as contemporary luxury inspirations (think ornate chandeliers and marble flooring).

The historic details have been brought back and/or restored, so look for numerous nods to the property's century-old spirit.

"We are proud to welcome guests to Fairmont Breakers Long Beach," said Mark Steenge, General Manager of the hotel.

"This property is a testament to the evolution of Long Beach as a thriving destination and Fairmont's commitment to set a new standard for luxury, elegance, and high-touch service with each and every experience."

Take a peek inside this Long Beach gem, a grand hotel that flourished in another day but is now "Sky"-high again nearly a century after its founding.