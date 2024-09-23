The Arboretum's October calendar is abloom with spooky adventures

What to Know Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Arcadia

The garden has several fall- and Halloween-inspired events on its upcoming schedule, including happenings for kids as well as adults

Some events are included with garden admission; others, like the Ghoulish Garden Adult Night Hike, are separately ticketed; check the site for more information

The Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden always possesses a hint of fall-style magic, even during the hottest spells of summertime and coldest snaps of winter.

Thank the long shadows cast by the historical property's tallest trees and the atmospheric, super-leafy corners found throughout the Arcadia garden, the ones that look as though they belong in a novel about a witch's abode.

But when fall actually really and truly arrives, as it just most certainly did, you can count on the destination to joyfully jump into all sorts of autumnal and Halloween-style activities and events.

The calendar tells the tale: LA Arboretum has several seasonal goodies on its October 2024 calendar, from the chance to make Pumpkin Fairy Gardens on Oct. 12 to the Ghoulish Garden Family Night Hike, a moonlit outing shimmering on the final Friday of the month.

There's an adult version the next night — that's Oct. 26 — which will happen just hours after a caboodle of zombies join a "Thrill the World" dance spectacular, which will tap a toe in the afternoon.

The Monstrous Garden, a workshop devoted to imaginatively constructed cemeterrariums, and Freaky Flora tours are some of the other gems on the roster.

Good to know? While some events are included with LA Arboretum admission — the Freaky Flora tour is on that covered-by-admission list — others are separately ticketed.

You'll want to check the schedule before following the cries of the peacocks to the spacious sylvan wonderland. And, for sure: Some of the ticketed events can sell out in advance.

Now that's a spooky thought, for sure. Find out more now about the ethereal intersection of nature, Halloween, crafts, botany, and pop culture at the LA Arboretum site.